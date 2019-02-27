Business

Alliant Energy announces increase to customer base rates, citing infrastructure investments

Utility officials say the savings will largely outweigh the increase

A worker waits to take off a lifting strap fixed around a turbine blade as it is secured to the hub at Alliant Energy’s English Farms Wind Farm near Deep River, Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Once completed, the farm with 69 wind turbines will produce around 170 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 60,000 houses. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
A worker waits to take off a lifting strap fixed around a turbine blade as it is secured to the hub at Alliant Energy’s English Farms Wind Farm near Deep River, Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Once completed, the farm with 69 wind turbines will produce around 170 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 60,000 houses. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — With two wind farms coming online in about a month and upgrades underway on the power grid, Alliant Energy customers could soon see an increase to their electricity rates.

But while customer base rates — which are one component of an energy bill — are expected to increase, utility officials say company investments in renewable energy and a resilient grid ultimately will bring customer costs down in the long run.

“Usually when you have projects like that they’re going to have a slight increase in base rates, but a lot of times that is offset by the benefits,” Terry Kouba, president of Iowa Power and Light and senior vice president of Alliant Energy, said Wednesday. “They’re important projects that the customers will take advantage of for a long time.”

Kouba said Alliant on Friday will file electric and gas rate cases with the Iowa Utilities Board for review. More specific details on customer rates will be available at that time.

Kouba said customers can expect “a low- to mid-single digit” percentage increase in their electric base rates in 2019 and 2020 and a “low- to mid-single digit” percentage increase in their 2020 gas base rates.

An interim electric rate increase will take effect in April, with base rate increases for electric and gas rates set to take effect January 2020.

Kouba said that increase is tied to a number of ongoing investments by the utility, including a growing wind portfolio and a smarter, resilient power grid.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

In about a month, Alliant’s Upland Prairie Wind Farm in northwest Iowa and central Iowa’s English Farms Wind Farm will come online. The two farms represent roughly 470,000 megawatts of wind power.

Three more wind farms are expected to be finished next year.

Meanwhile, Alliant has been expanding its advance metering infrastructure — or smart meters — across the state. As of December, Alliant had deployed smart meters on about 335,000 of its roughly 500,000 meters in Iowa.

Kouba said those investments can increase a customers base rate, but added that customers should see savings in other portions of their bill such as energy efficiencies and fuel and transmission costs.

“Certainly there is a base rate impact based on the capital investment and ongoing operation maintenance cost, but that is largely offset by a combination of production tax benefits we flow back to customers and fuel cost reductions we also flow back to customers,” Kouba said. “Those savings largely offset the cost increases associated with base rates to customers.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

HER take on following your passion: A conversation with Marilee Feldman

Most economists predict recession by 2021

Brazilian man sentenced for intimidating crew on Chicago flight diverted to Cedar Rapids

Iowa business leaders call for immigration reform

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa suspends basketball coach Fran McCaffery for 2 games

Snow day reprieve for Iowa schools looking unlikely

Iowa City woman pleads to neglect of children, including 7-month-old who died while in her care

Iowa House panel moves ahead with electric vehicle fees

[VIDEO] Watch Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on Donald Trump

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.