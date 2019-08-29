Government

5 candidates seek Iowa City Council seats

7 running in University Heights

People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Three women are running for the two at-large seats on the Iowa City City Council.

Additionally, two current council members will run uncontested for district seats.

Thursday was the filing deadline to run in the Nov. 5 Iowa City and University Heights city elections.

The three candidates for the two Iowa City at-large seats are Megan Alter, Laura Bergus and Janice Weiner, according to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office.

Current council member Rockne Cole and Mayor Jim Throgmorton, who now hold the two at-large seats, are not seeking re-election.

Pauline Taylor, who represents District A in Iowa City, and John Thomas, who represents District C, are running again and have no challengers, according to the auditor’s office.

Iowa City Council terms are for four years.

In University Heights, Louise From is running uncontested for mayor.

The candidates for the five seats on the University Heights City Council are incumbents Dorothy Dotti Maher, Liesa Moore and Silvia Quezada and challengers Casey Cook, Sara O’Sullivan, Bobby Scott and Doug Swailes.

The filing deadline for other Johnson County cities and for school board positions is Sept. 19.

