Forevergreen Road open from Highway 965 to new interchange

Traffic flows under the Forevergreen Road overpass on Interstate 380 this past January in Coralville. The new Forevergreen Road interchange on I-380 now is fully open to traffic, Iowa Department of Transportation officials said Friday. (The Gazette)
NORTH LIBERTY — The Forevergreen Road interchange on Interstate 380 is fully open to all traffic.

Hugh Holak, resident construction engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said crews Friday opened up Forevergreen Road between Jones and Covered Bridge boulevards. That means Forevergreen Road now is open between Highway 965 and the interchange.

“You can get off there and drive all the way to 965,” Holak said.

The south ramps on the Forevergreen Road interchange opened about six weeks ago and the north ramps opened about two weeks later. However, message boards limited use of the interchange to local residents as there were few places you could actually take Forevergreen Road. Holak said those signs now have been shut off.

Those trying to go west on Forevergreen Road can take Jasper Avenue NW — which is gravel — to the north end of Tiffin. If you go south on Park Road, you can wind through a development on a paved street and wind up in Tiffin as well, Holak said.

In other Interstate 380 news, the DOT is hosting a public information meeting Wednesday to discuss proposed improvements to Interstate 380 from Forevergreen Road to Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids. Proposed improvements include widening Interstate 380 to six lanes.

The public information meeting is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry St.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

