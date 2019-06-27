Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Cedar Rapids area

Get out your star-spangled banners, Eastern Iowa. It’s time for Fourth of July celebrations, and that means fireworks. Here’s a schedule of the major fireworks shows in the area. It’s not the definitive list — many smaller communities throughout the Corridor area also are hosting fireworks shows — but if you are looking for the big events, here they are:

Cedar Rapids

Cedar Boat Club’s Fireworks on the River: For more than 40 years, the Cedar Boat Club has been setting the sky ablaze above the Cedar River at Ellis Park with its fireworks extravaganza. The show begins at dusk, but come early to stake your claim for viewing from the riverbanks. Streets around the park typically close at 7 p.m. The Five Seasons Ski Team will put on a show starting at 7 p.m. before the fireworks.

• When: Wednesday, July 3. Fireworks at dusk. Ski show at 7 p.m.

• Where: Ellis Park, 2000 Ellis Blvd. NW, Cedar Rapids

• Cost: Free

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival: The Freedom Festival’s Celebration of Freedom’s fireworks show claims to be the largest fireworks display in Iowa on the Fourth of July. Fireworks display will be shot off the First Avenue Bridge. The Second and Third Avenue bridges are the best viewing areas. Parking facility rooftops also will be open for viewing fireworks. Other activities throughout the day include face painting, a balloon artist, music, bungee trampolines, inflatable zone for all ages, military vehicles and exhibits. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site.

• When: Thursday, July 4. Fireworks at dusk. Full event is 4 to 10:30 p.m.

• Where: Second Avenue Bridge, downtown Cedar Rapids

• Cost: To attend events on the bridge or the concert at McGrath Amphitheatre, cost is $5 for a Freedom Festival button and free for children 8 and younger.

• Details: freedomfestival.com

Marion

Marion Fireworks and Fireflies: A first-time event for the Marion. On July 3, enjoy live music by The Bamboozlers before the fireworks. Family-friendly activities including face painting, a balloon artist and life-size games will be located throughout the park. The fun begins at 6 p.m. leading up to the fireworks at dusk. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the concert. Coolers are allowed. Food vendors will be on-site.

• When: Wednesday, July 3. Fireworks at dusk. Event begins at 6 p.m.

• Where: Klopfenstein Amphitheater, Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th St., Marion

• Cost: Free

• Details: cityofmarion.org/departments/parks-recreation/events/fireworks-fireflies

Coralville

Coralville 4thFest: This multiday festival includes a 5K run/walk entertainment, food, a free concert featuring Steve Augeri, former lead singer for Journey, on July 3. On July 4, the area’s largest Independence Day parade at 10 a.m., free family-friendly activities in the park throughout the day and fireworks after dark.

• When: Thursday, July 4. Fireworks at dark, approximately 9:45 p.m. Other events throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday.

• Where: S.T. Morrison Park, 1513 Seventh St., Coralville

• Cost: Free

• Details: coralville.org/310/4thFest

Iowa City

Iowa City Jazz Festival: This three-day festival will feature live jazz performances on four stages with a variety of well-known jazz musicians and up-and-coming talent. A full-blown fireworks display will be held over the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Friday to close out Day 1 of the event.

• When: Fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5. Festival is July 5-7.

• Where: University of Iowa Pentacrest, 21 N. Clinton St., Iowa City

• Cost: Free

• Details: summerofthearts.org/iowa-city-jazz-festival

Lake Macbride State Park

Lake Macbride in Solon: Celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks at Lake Macbride. Fireworks are best viewed from the beach area.

• When: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

• Where: 3525 Highway 382 NE, Solon

• Cost: Free