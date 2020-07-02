Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Eastern Iowa (from a safe social distance)

Independence Day in Iowa will look a little different this year, since many cities canceled fireworks shows and festivals because of the coronavirus.

However, a few cities and organizations still are planning to move forward with their fireworks displays, at a safe social distance:

• Cedar Rapids, 9:30 p.m.: The Cedar Rapids Kernels will host Fourth of July fireworks, though it is a ticketed event. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at the ballpark. For ticket information, call 319-363-3887. Details on the Kernels website at milb.com/cedar-rapids/news/july-4th-home-plate-bash. If you are wondering what happened to the city’s Freedom Festival, this year’s events have gone virtual.

• Coralville, 9:45 p.m.: Many of the annual 4th Fest events were canceled, but the city will host drive-in fireworks on July 4. People are encouraged to stay in their vehicles to watch at the Coralville Youth Sports Complex, 2480 Dempster Drive. At 9:45 p.m. viewers can tune into 1630 AM KCJJ radio to listen to patriotic music.

• Independence, 9:45 p.m.: Fourth of July Social Distancing Fireworks will be held in Independence this year at 2332 Henley Ave., with no public parking on the grounds to allow for patrons to park in surrounding areas and practice social distancing. Viewers can tune into 95.3 FM KQMG at 9:45 p.m. on July 4 for patriotic music.

• Waterloo, 10 p.m.: The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. on July 4 in South Waterloo, with viewers asked to stay in vehicles and park in the vicinity of the KOA Campground and Lost Island Waterpark, 2225 E. Shaulis Road. Music will play along on the 93.5 the MIX radio station.

• Washington, at dusk: The Washington County Fairgrounds, 611 Highway 1 South, will host fireworks at dusk on July 4.

• Aurora, at dusk: Aurora City Park, where Main Street meets Slater Avenue, at dusk on July 4. LeRoy’s at 320 Main St. in Aurora also will a Fourth of July celebration beginning July 3 with a fish fry and live local music.

Are there other cities holding fireworks shows that we missed? Email Alexandra Skores at alexandra.skores@thegazette.com with details, and please include a website if possible.