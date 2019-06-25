Voters today to decide if Alburnett Schools can issue $11.6M bond

Voters in the Alburnett Community School District on Tuesday will decide if the district can increase property taxes to fund an $11.64 million bond.

The bond, which must be approved by 60 percent of voters to pass, would pay for updates to existing elementary and secondary schools, agricultural and industrial tech spaces, a new auditorium and 10 new classrooms.

If approved, property taxes in the north Linn County district would go up by $1.89 per $1,000 of a home’s taxable valuation. According to the school district, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay about $117 more in taxes annually.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. According to the Linn County Auditor’s Office, two voting locations are open: King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3275 North Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids, and Alburnett Methodist Church, 221 S Main Avenue in Alburnett.

Residents should bring an approved ID — such as a driver’s license, a passport or a state ID — to the polls.

The bond, school officials wrote in a fact sheet, “will improve the safety, security, function, and overall aesthetic of our school facilities. Most importantly, though, we will be adding and improving spaces to support education and create opportunities for our students.”

