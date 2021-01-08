Iowa State's College Republicans report 'fighting for America' on day of Capitol riot

The Iowa State University College Republicans student group, which urged people after the November election to “arm up,” tweeted on the day this week rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol that some of its members were in Washington and it was time to “destroy” Republicans considered disloyal to the party.

“We are in DC and Des Moines fighting for America,” the students announced Wednesday on Twitter,

Before insurrectionist breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee, the student group also tweeted: “The brave people fighting on the front lines in DC (many are members of our club) are brave patriots.”

WE ARE IN DC AND DES MOINES FIGHTING FOR AMERICA pic.twitter.com/HvdU72VF4C — College Republicans at Iowa State (@IStateCRs) January 6, 2021

“We are praying for you all,” the ISU students wrote in response to a “today is the day” message from a “Million MAGA March” account promoting a massive “stop the steal” protest.

“Destroy the RINOs,” the ISU student group wrote — referencing the term “Republican in name only” — about 30 minutes before riotous and in many cases armed supporters of President Donald Trump began clashing with police at the Capitol. At least five people, including a police officer, died in the melee.

In response to a request from The Gazette for comment, ISU administrators said they had none.

“The university does not have any comment,” ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt said. “And there has not been any communication with the student group.”

Members of the ISU College Republicans did not respond to any outreach from The Gazette via email, phone calls or social media messages. The students continued Thursday and Friday posting messages spreading conspiracy theories.

In November, ISU administrators declined to reprimand their College Republicans group for a Nov. 7 tweet — after Democrat Joe Biden was elected president — that read, “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”

A Nov. 12 open letter signed by 35 pages worth of ISU faculty, student, and staff, urged the university to — among other things — revoke recognition of the student group until every remaining member graduates. It also demanded ISU change its Student Code of Conduct to address “how the institution responds to speech by students and student organizations that promote hate, directly or indirectly threaten the physical safety and free movement of members of the campus community, potentially incite violence, or violates the Principles of Community.”

ISU leaders — including its vice president for student affairs, dean of students, provost and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion — declined to take any action against the group, asserting the university “has a total and complete obligation to abide by the First Amendment.”

“Upholding the First Amendment also means the university cannot deprive students or student organizations of their rights, or punish them for exercising those rights, except in a very limited set of circumstances,” which the letter said includes: “a direct threat against an individual; severe and pervasive harassment that substantially interferes with students’ education; or expression that is paired with criminal conduct (vandalism, for example).”

Neither the University of Iowa or University of Northern Iowa college Republican groups have tweeted since this week’s attack on the Capitol.

Other campuses nationally have faced similar issues and concerns.

University of Colorado Boulder, for example, chastised one of its visiting scholars — John Eastman — who spoke at the rally before the riot, according to a letter from CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano. Although he slammed Eastman for advocating “repugnant” conspiracy theories — noting he “embarrassed our institution” — DiStefano said his campus won’t fire him.

“The university will not censor a faculty member’s political statements or initiate disciplinary action because it disapproves of them,” he wrote. “I will not violate the law by removing a visiting professor from a position that he will occupy at most for only a few more months, as his contract will expire in May.”

