Iowa State students, faculty, staff condemn administrative response to College Republicans tweet

Iowa State University administrators have and are continuing to face pressure from multiple sides to both act and not act after its “College Republicans” student group tweeted a call to arms shortly after Joe Biden was declared president-elect Nov. 7.

“We are appalled that the Iowa State University administration has decided it will not invoke disciplinary action on a student organization, the Iowa State University College Republicans, for a tweet that, having nothing to do with the political nature of the organization, incites violence and creates a campus climate that feels threatening to and isolates students, faculty, and staff of marginalized and historically oppressed populations,” according to an open letter sent Thursday to ISU leadership, including its provost and Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt said university leaders have received and are reviewing the letter, signed by 30 pages of ISU students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

It references this post-election tweet from ISU’s College Republicans: “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”

The concerned community members, in their letter, put the tweet in context of recent racist threats and acts on campus, a summer of racial reckoning, and the student group’s Twitter feed.

The group’s feed, as outlined in the letter, includes “tweets and retweets using derogatory language toward undocumented immigrants, racist calls to deport naturalized immigrants of color, calling members of the LGBTQ community mentally ill, and more.”

“It is clear that marginalized populations on the Iowa State University Campus and in the Ames community have reason to feel threatened by this harmful, incendiary rhetoric that culminated in the tweet from November 7 to ‘arm up,’” according to the open letter. “As of the date of this letter, all of the tweets referenced in this document are still published and available for viewing.”

The tweet incited widespread reaction across social media, with Iowa State releasing a statement condemning the message.

“Any suggestion of armed activity by an Iowa State student organization is prohibited by university policy,” Hunt said, according to the Iowa State Daily. “Any conduct that violates university policy will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

The Iowa Federation of College Republicans on Nov. 10 posted a statement on Twitter defederating ISU College Republicans “on the basis of inflammatory tweets, inappropriate behavior, and disregard for fellow citizens.”

“Although we all identify as Republicans, the IFCR Executive Board and Central Committee wish to convey inclusivity and diversity of opinions,” according to statement. “While we do promote civil discourse over these ideas, we as a federation unequivocally condemn any real or perceived threat of violence.”

The University of Iowa College Republicans retweeted the federation’s statement in support, commenting they “stand behind the statement made by the IFCR.”

But the national Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — or FIRE — also sent a letter to Iowa State warning it against punishing “student groups for expression protected by the First Amendment.”

“Iowa State’s intention to punish any ‘suggestion of armed activity’ encompasses a vast array of protected expression, endangering the free speech rights of not only the College Republicans, but the many student groups dedicated to discussing issues regarding weapon use,” according to FIRE’s letter. “Will Iowa State initiate disciplinary proceedings against its Ames Area Collegiate Hunting Club for planning hunting trips, its Archery Club for seeking longbow upgrades, or any other student organization promoting the use of weapons?”

FIRE then reported Iowa State, within the hour, responded by “affirming that it only seeks to punish possession of use of prohibited weapons on campus — not expression — and that the College Republicans will not face disciplinary action for this tweet.”

The national organization commended Iowa State for affirming and reiterating First Amendment protections are “core values of the university.” But students, faculty, and staff in Thursday’s letter argued this situation is different — in that it causes actual harm, especially to underrepresented groups.

“Tweets made by a university affiliated student organization are not protected speech if they violate university policy,” according to the letter.

Accusing Iowa State of being afraid of litigation, the letter asserts, “The administration has made a choice to disregard its own regulations on this matter.”

Referencing resent civil unrest nationally and in Iowa, its authors questioned the ISU administration’s summer statements, calling them “merely symbolic.”

“Rather than send an emphatic and undeniable message that Iowa State University is committed to anti-racism and upholding its principles of community and Student Code of Conduct, the administration instead chose to reassure the College Republicans that they will not face disciplinary action for their behavior.”

These circumstances and administrative response is affecting the campus climate, according to the letter, and its writers urged administrators to take a series of steps — including joining the Iowa Federation of College Republicans by taking “immediate disciplinary action against this student organization … in the form of removal of recognition as an official student organization until the last remaining current student member from the roster has graduated from the university.”

Absent ISU discipline, the letter demanded administrators “provide a clear, direct response to this event in which they explain to the campus community the rationale for its inaction.”

“Further, we ask that the administration explain its decision not to provide an immediate statement addressing those who felt and continue to feel threatened by the organization’s escalation of harmful rhetoric, and why the institution will continue to provide a platform to an organization that regularly and flagrantly promotes hate speech.”

