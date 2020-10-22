Pandemic delays first University of Iowa allocations from its public-private utilities partnership

IOWA CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the University of Iowa’s process of distributing across campus funds generated from its landmark $1.165 billion deal in December for the private operation of its massive utilities system.

In April — when the pandemic was shutting down the state and forcing most UI employees to work from home — university officials said additional details of how and when campus community members could apply for a sliver of the public-private partnership proceeds would come in just weeks.

But those details didn’t come, delaying the “subsequent allocation of funding” that was promised to “elevate the university’s commitment to student success; research and discovery; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and engagement.”

UI President Bruce Harreld, when discussing his retirement announcement with the Board of Regents earlier this month, said, “We’ve got the allocation of P3 moneys for the first time here in the next few weeks.”

But UI officials Thursday indicated the allocation process could take longer than a few weeks.

They reported via campuswide communication that a group established to manage the university’s use of proceeds from its public-private partnership — which they refer to as a P3 — “is ready to return to the process and soon will announce how members of campus can apply.”

A UI “Path Forward Steering Committee” — co-chaired by Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel and Vice President for Research Marty Scholtz — is finalizing criteria and process details for campus community members interested in applying for a first round of P3 grants.

“The criteria will be released to campus later this semester,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

Any member of the campus community can apply for a grant, which can last up to five years, so long as the proposed project supports the UI strategic plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

