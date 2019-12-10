University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

The University of Iowa has chosen the same private Paris-based energy services company as Ohio State University to operate its $1 billion utility system for the next 50 years. In exchange, the university has landed a $1.165 billion upfront payment, which the campus plans to invest in an endowment that could fund strategic initiatives annually.

That $1.165 billion also matches the value of a 2017 deal at the larger Ohio State, which helped pave the way for such arrangements by partnering with Engie — the global energy provider that soon will be operating the UI utility system as well.

Iowa’s Board of Regents during a special meeting Tuesday morning in Urbandale is expected to approve the partnership — with Gov. Kim Reynolds and representatives from Engie present for an “announcement.” The board publicly released details of the decades-long arrangement to privatize the UI utilities operation — including the name of the new operator and the lump sum it will pay — at the start of the meeting.

Regents last week were given the chance to review the four finalist bids — which were not made public, but which will be released today. UI administrators in recent months held numerous public informational sessions about their process and general plans, but the public on Tuesday — with the newly-released details of the chosen provider in hand — was not afforded an opportunity to comment or weigh in on the final selection before board approval.

UI officials said the deal will take 90 days to finalize, after which Engie officially will take over as the UI’s utility system operator.

Although Engie must contribute half the upfront lump sum — so to ensure it has skin in the game, so to speak — it’s partnering with investor Meridiam for the other half, creating together a new University of Iowa Energy Collaborative Holdings, LLC.

From that collaborative’s $1.165 billion upfront payment, the university right away plans to pull $153 million to pay off its existing utility debt and then another $13 million to pay consultants it hired to help coordinate its pursuit of a private utilities provider.

That leaves $999 million the university will put into a diversely-invested endowment, modeled to increase in value at 4 percent a year — which amounts to nearly $40 million in the first year. From the endowment, UI aspires to pull $15 million annually for campus-generated strategic initiatives — plus any utility expenses the standard campus billing process doesn’t cover.

That gap exists because — as part of its deal with Engie and Meridiam — the university must pay a $35 million annual fixed fee in addition to its utility expenses, plus costs for employees, facility maintenance and upgrades, fuel, and related items.

That gap will increase annually, in part, because after five years the fixed fee will increase at an annual rate of 1.5 percent — bringing the fee to $67.4 million in 2069, the final year of the agreement. Over the deal’s lifespan, UI expects to pay the provider $2.4 billion in just the fixed fee — not including what the university must spend on utilities, employees, facilities, fuel, and other expenses.

The campus is planning to cover the fee and other expenses through its standard university billing process and with some of its endowment proceeds. Additionally, the university plans to pull as much as $735 million from the endowment over the contract’s duration to put toward strategic initiatives — amounting to about $15 million a year.

A three-member “public-private partnership” board will decide specifically how much to pull annually and how to allocate it. Administrators have outlined a process that invites campus constituents to apply for up to five-year grants for projects and proposals supporting the UI strategic plan.

The university has projected pulling more than $3 billion from the endowment over the contract’s 50-year life for both strategic initiatives and for utility expenses it can’t cover by billing its campus customers — a figure modeled, again, on a 4 percent annual return on the endowment.

“To put that into context, the university has averaged around an 8 percent return, per year, over the past decade,” UI President Bruce Harreld told the regents last week. “In other words, we approach this, I believe, from a very conservative risk-tolerance perspective, in order to reduce the long-term downside risk.”

Still, he cautioned, success will require discipline.

“Fifty years is indeed a long time, and we all agree that responsibility for the success of this initiative will rest with each of us,” he said during an informational webinar. “Even with the conservative approach, all of us must maintain discipline in order to ensure success for the future leaders of the university and state.”

When asked whether taxpayers or the public could be responsible for the concessionaire fee if the market turns south and the endowment fails to thrive, Harreld said, “definitively no.”

That, he said, would fall solely on the university — although officials haven’t spelled out a specific backup plan for such circumstances.

LLC details

Engie, in responding to the UI call for potential utilities partners, characterized itself as a global leader in providing energy services — boasting more than 350 district energy systems, 113 gigawatts of total generation capacity, and tens of thousands of operations, maintenance and technical staff.

It also reported a commitment to sustainability that between 2012 and 2018 compelled it to reduce emissions by 56 percent, according to its UI pitch. And, in the proposal that promises to help UI continue to diversify its fuel sources and efficiency, Engie stated a goal of achieving a coal-free campus 2023 — sooner than the UI’s previously-stated 2025 goal but not as soon as the immediate coal-free status some campus activists want.

“In our capacity as UI’s procurement advisor, Engie proposes to fully explore fuel source options that may minimize costs and improve sustainability,” according to its proposal.

While Engie dates back to the 1800s, Meridiam is much younger — with a 2005 inception. Today, the Merdiam family of companies has offices in nine countries, and it manages more than $7 billion of committed project funding enabling more than $50 billion of infrastructure worldwide.

Although the board is withholding most information related to the deal’s financing, the new collaborative is reporting nearly 22 percent of the “committed private placement financing” comes from Iowa-based investors.

The names of those investors, again, are not being released.

In the proposal’s pitch for hiring and transitioning “all existing employees,” the new LLC vows to offer competitive compensation and benefits — without requiring formal interviews.

“The most valuable assets of the utility system are the employees and their 1,600-plus years of combined experience,” according to the proposal.

Those employees, now that they’ll be working for a private entity, no longer will be limited by Iowa’s Chapter 20 changes restricting union rights. The new LLC also plans to offer global and national internships.

