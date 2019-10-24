University of Iowa seeks 'momentum' despite frequent departures

The University of Iowa can’t afford to lose ground in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, mental health, student organizations, and the like, according to UI President Bruce Harreld, which is why he plans to look internally for a new vice president for student life.

“We cannot lose the momentum built over the past several years,” Harreld said in a statement Thursday — a day after Melissa Shivers announced she’s leaving the vice presidency just two years after arriving. “We have remarkable talent all across our campus, and I am sure the (search) committee will develop an exciting slate of candidates for the next leader of student life.”

Harreld said he expects to name a new vice president of student life this fall — which would mark a rapid turnaround for a post that won’t technically be vacant until December.

Shivers, who started in the role in June 2017, on Wednesday announced she’s leaving at the end of the semester to take the same post at Ohio State University. She’s currently earning an annual salary of $295,000. At Ohio State, Shivers will be making $325,000, according to OSU communications officials.

Her announcement came on the same day that UI Tippie College of Business Dean Sarah Gardial announced she’s leaving in the spring to become dean of the private Massey College of Business at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. on March 1, 2020. Gardial is making a total of $421,334 this year at Iowa, and her new salary — although not publicly available — will be comparable, she said.

Unlike with Shivers’ vacancy, the university will name an interim business dean and launch an external search for her replacement.

Of the university’s 12 college dean positions, eight have experienced turnover — or are in the middle of that process — in the past two years. Six of those colleges have either welcomed new leaders or learned their deans are leaving since the start of last year. Three have announced change this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

On the vice presidency front, UI has lost or welcomed seven since 2017 — including four who served for at least some period atop the UI Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

After former UI Chief Diversity Office and Associate Vice President Georgina Dodge left in July 2017 for a similar job at Pennsylvania’s Bucknell University, Lena Hill stepped in as interim for nearly a year, until she too left in May 2018 for dean of the College at Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

Shivers stepped in as Hill’s interim replacement until UI in June welcomed TaJuan Wilson as its new associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. That appointment, however, was short-lived, as Wilson, 33, resigned unexpectedly six weeks later under a cloud of mystery.

Wilson upon resignation was placed on “special assignment” with the university, a position he still holds that allows him to work remotely and search for another job on the clock while maintaining his $224,000 salary. He hasn’t responded to requests for an interview from The Gazette.

Upon Wilson’s resignation, the university announced it doesn’t plan to immediately replace him and instead will have the three units that make up Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report directly to Montse Fuentes, who also is new and in fact started the same day at Wilson in June.

The university also since last year has appointed a new executive vice provost and senior associate provost, and director of its UI Stanley Museum of Art.

Iowa State University also has experienced some turnover of late — including at its very top with ISU President Wendy Wintersteen stepping in as its first female leader in November 2017. Around the same time, Pam Elliott Cain — already an associate vice president for finance — was named interim senior vice president for university services and interim chief financial officer, filling vacancies left by two resignations.

Cain currently is serving as interim senior vice president for operations and finance, and ISU also since 2017 has welcomed four new collegiate deans, a new vice president of extension and outreach, and a new dean of students.

Iowa State’s first-ever vice president for diversity and inclusion, Reginald Stewart, has been with the campus since 2015.

The Higher Education Publications, Inc. in April 2018 reported top-level positions at colleges and universities “are experiencing some of the highest employee turnover compared to other administrators.”

Its analysis found presidents, chancellors, and provosts to be three of the top four positions with the highest turnover rates at accredited U.S. colleges and universities.

The average turnover rate of 124 different administrator positions tracked by the entity was 12 percent. Of the 3,893 provosts listed in The Higher Education Directory in 2017 — when UI had an interim in that position — 808, or 21 percent, were new as of April 2018.

UI officials previously expressed concern that Iowa serves as a breeding ground for top executives at peer institutions — making the argument for more resources to keep top administrators from leaving. Shivers on Wednesday told The Gazette she wasn’t looking to leave Iowa — but was sought out by Ohio State.

Gardial on Thursday told The Gazette her decision to leave was all pull rather than push. She came from Tennessee and has two daughters in Georgia and was compelled by Belmont’s growth mind-set — with enrollment surging and the Nashville business community thriving.

“It had to be something pretty powerful to pull me out of here,” she said.

At age 63, Gardial said now was the time to make a change — if she had another big challenge in her. Although she had been “nosing around” for opportunities nearer to family, Gardial said others had reached out previously and she chose to stay.

If the recent departures at Iowa are part of a larger issue, Gardial said, “I don’t know about it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“What I would say, though, is that there is a lot of turnover in higher ed,” she said. “You are seeing that people’s terms are getting shorter and shorter, and there’s a lot of movement. It’s the way of the world in higher education these days.”

Although a search committee hasn’t yet been named to replace Gardial, the university Thursday announced seven faculty, staff, and students who will lead the internal search for Shivers’ replacement — including the director of diversity resources for the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

And while UI College of Engineering Dean Alec Scranton doesn’t plan to leave the UI campus until June 30, 2020, the university on Thursday announced it has four finalists for his job — with public visits to campus planned between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12.

UI faculty, staff, and students are invited to attend public forums and provide feedback to the administration, with Provost Fuentes expected to make a final selection this fall.

Although an updated cost for the UI searches wasn’t immediately known Thursday, The Gazette one year ago reported contracts with search firms hired to fill high-profile vacancies showed total fees and expenses would top $1.5 million.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com