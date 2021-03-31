University of Iowa seeks $15 million to replace Children's Hospital windows

IOWA CITY — Just four years after University of Iowa Health Care opened its 14-story, $392.7 million Stead Family Children’s Hospital — and after design changes and cost overruns pushed the project $122 million over budget — the hospital is asking to spend another $10 million to $15 million to replace two floors of windows.

If the Board of Regents next week OKs the extra millions to replace windows on floors 4 and 5 of the 563,250-square-foot Children’s Hospital — and on a connector bridge leading to the main UIHC campus — it will swell the project’s total cost to more than $407 million.

That total doesn’t include costs for consulting and independent assessments to determine which windows pose a risk and the root cause of the deficiencies. It also excludes temporary preventive measures to keep visitors safe.

“We were just noticing some cracking in a few isolated windows, and when we saw them in more than a few windows, then we hired an outside firm to come in and make sure it’s OK,” UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told The Gazette on Wednesday.

That was in 2019, and the consultant identified manufacturer deficiencies only in certain types of windows installed in the massive Children’s Hospital — meaning most, including patient rooms, are not affected. The hospital last summer installed a protective film over windows of concern and in 2019 closed the new Children’s Hospital playground among its “preventive safety measures.”

“As soon as we thought there might be an issue with similar windows we wanted to close the playground out of an abundance of caution,” Gunasekaran said. “We didn’t actually think the playground was at risk, but we just wanted to be on the safe side.”

In addition to the windows’ cracking, hospital officials noticed blemishes and delamination — when an adhesive bond between two plates of glass starts to separate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the UIHC request for regent approval to spend $10 million to $15 million replacing windows, officials report they found enough issues “to raise concerns about the long-term performance of the window systems.”

Although UIHC doesn’t believe windows on other floors pose a risk and that affected windows are secured by the protective film, officials said, they’re “actively monitoring all windows while a permanent solution is determined.”

UIHC didn’t immediately provide the cost of applying that protective film, manufactured by 3M and expected to last a couple years. The campus also didn’t immediately provide the name of the consultant who conducted the risk assessment and is looking into the root cause of the deficient windows — or how much it’s paying for those services.

Officials have told the board they plan to use UIHC building usage funds to cover the window-replacement costs — although Gunasekaran told The Gazette the campus is looking into insurance options and whether the windows are under any sort of warranty.

“We’re presently investigating all of that,” he said, but added UIHC wanted to get started on putting the project out for bid and making selections so it can start work early next year. “That was really our broad thought on this is, let’s get it going. But, at the same time, we’re still talking to the vendors who originally did this to figure out who’s going to ultimately end up paying for this.”

He said talks have been amicable so far and the courts have not been involved.

Although a consultant continues to evaluate the deficiencies, Gunasekaran said, they have nothing to do with the hospital’s design or structure.

“We have a definitive root cause that it has something to do with the fabrication and manufacturing of the window itself,” he said. “We’ve completely excluded that this has something to do with the Children’s Hospital structure.”

Having spotted the cracks more than a year ago, Gunasekaran said the campus didn’t initiate a replacement sooner because they didn’t immediately know what was causing the problem.

“Initially, we actually thought that this might have something to do with something hitting the windows,” he said.

‘Really disappointed’

Among the times UIHC came back to its governing board for more money on the high-profile Children’s Hospital — which it started building in 2013 — was in September 2015, when administrators wanted to tack of millions for a variety of “safety enhancements,” including a “robust window system.”

The system, according to documents, was designed and tested “to assure its integrity would not be compromised during severe weather events, such as a tornado or straight line winds.

“Each patient room now also incorporates two protective automatic shades that have the proven capability of containing shards of glass associated with debris projected at the equivalent of EF3 wind speed.”

Gunasekaran told The Gazette those upgrades are not tied to the discovered deficiencies.

The hospital also had to return to the board for more money years after it opened due to extensive contentious litigation stemming from the project’s thousands of midstream design changes, delays, and project mismanagement, as reported by The Gazette in 2018.

After years of battling both in and outside the courtroom, a judge eventually ruled against the university and forced it to pay contractors more than $30 million in outstanding dues on the project. That court order meant UIHC had to return to the board to request another project-cost hike — this time from $360.2 million to $392.7 million.

Although the project predates Gunasekaran, he said his team has learned a lot from the Children’s Hospital and has since embarked on a string of construction projects that have finished on budget and on time.

“There are a lot of opportunities for us to do better when we do construction, and how we manage that process,” he said, but stressed, “This isn’t actually a function of that.

“This is one of those deals where you bought some windows, they should work, and for whatever reason, there is a manufacturing defect.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Gunasekaran said, since the Children’s Hospital project, the university and UIHC have implemented a new construction process.

“We have utilized our a new process where we are far more diligent in terms of how we organize ourselves, in terms of working with contractors, and also how we’ve improved communication with our vendors,” he said. “So we feel like we’re in a better place.

“But we’re really disappointed also that we’ve had to find this.”

Acknowledging the steep cost of new windows, Gunasekaran said, UIHC could wait and see whether they can get reimbursed and whether the deficiencies will affect all the windows they’re replacing.

“But it’s our culture of safety,” he said. “Our commitment is that once we have a root cause, even though not all the windows have a problem yet, we think that they’re vulnerable, and we’re going to do the right thing.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com