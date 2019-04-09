After years of 'favorable' budgets, UI seeking bigger Children's Hospital budget

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care executives managing construction of the new Stead Family Children’s Hospital for years delivered favorable budget projections to the Board of Regents, vowing to spend less than expected despite ongoing fights with contractors demanding more money for their work.

Even after the hospital opened in February 2017 and final bills were being reconciled, hospital officials in March 2017 responded to a regent request for a budget update by projecting the project would come in millions under the approved $360.2 million budget.

“The total project cost is expected to be $350.9 million, or $9.4 million favorable to budget,” according to that update prepared for the board.

But that rosy outlook involved rejecting contractor payment requests and backcharging them for “work they did not adequately complete” — all of which was tied up ongoing court battles, a fact the university didn’t communicate in that update to the board.

In fact, when one UI project manager suggested telling the board, “The project remains in a strong cash position,” then UIHC Chief Financial Office Ken Fisher flagged the mischaracterization to his UIHC colleagues.

“The project is not in ‘strong cash position,’” Fisher wrote in an email to UIHC CEO Ken Kates and Children’s Hospital CEO Scott Turner on March 16, 2017. “But UIHC is. We are now using our cash.”

Two years later — after multiple arbitration panel awards, district court affirmations, and appellate court rulings all in favor of the contractors, not UIHC — the university next week will ask the Board of Regents to increase, not decrease, its Children’s Hospital budget by $32.5 million.

The increase, which marks the project’s third budget hike requiring board approval, will bump the total to $392.7 million from $360.2 million, which already represented a sharp increase from the starting project budget of $270.8 million back in 2011.

The earlier increases came after thousands of mid-construction design changes, rampant mismanagement, and innumerable delays — cataloged through reporting from The Gazette.

Contractors fighting for payment on the project accused UI of trying to avoid the charges by outlasting the smaller construction firms in court with repeated appeals and resistance following awards and judicial decisions in the contractors’ favor.

UI President Bruce Harreld countered that argument in an impassioned report to regents in September, justifying the appeals as within the university’s rights considering “Judges can make mistakes.”

But after Iowa’s Court of Appeals last week upheld a $21.5 million arbitration panel award against the university, and a separate panel in February ordered UI pay another contractor $9.7 million in a separate dispute, Harreld announced the university is settling the spats and asking for another budget increase.

“The university, in conjunction with the Board of Regents, has reviewed and improved its contracts, procedures, and delivery methods as it relates to construction projects,” he said in a statement last week. “The UI is pleased to have concluded these matters.”

UIHC building usage funds will cover the bloated budget, not general education dollars.

Documentation of the budget increase request made public Tuesday does not outline what improvements or changes the board and UI have made to its contracts, procedures, and delivery methods. And the request is tucked into board’s consent agenda, which means regents could approve it without discussion.

Proposed rate hike

Also on the board’s agenda for next Thursday is a UIHC request to increase rates for its services by 6 percent starting July 1. The rate increase has become routine, as UIHC leadership annually for about a decade has requested and received Board of Regents permission to enact similar increases.

The UI hospital system — the largest and most lucrative in the state — decides how much to propose increasing rates by, among other things, comparing the charge levels of its peers and by considering increase limits in some payer contracts.

“Given UIHC’s low charge levels, it would be reasonable to increase charges more than 6 percent,” according to Board of Regents documents. “However, given the cap on charge increases in many of its contracts, it is most prudent to cap the increase proposal to 6 percent.”

UIHC administrators previously have said many patients won’t experience any direct impact from the rate hikes — as the increases often fall to payers like Medicare and Medicaid.

l Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com