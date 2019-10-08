University of Iowa condemns 'racist' comment from sorority member

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa administrators are calling on its fraternity and sorority chapter presidents to “deliver a strong message of the values fraternity and sorority life hold” after a member of the UI Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority made a racist comment on Instagram over the weekend.

“We are writing to emphasize the comment made by this individual was unacceptable, and the Panhellenic community does not stand for this,” according to a message to chapter presidents from UI Panhellenic President Elah Shulruff and UI Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers.

UI officials did not disclose details of what the sorority member wrote on Saturday on the social media platform Instagram. But, in a separate statement from the Panhellenic Council, leadership disavowed the comment and the “racist ideology” it promoted and stressed it “will not stand for nor tolerate these unacceptable comments.”

“We are taking immediate action to ensure this situation is addressed,” according to the statement.

In response to questions from The Gazette about what specific action has been taken, UI spokeswoman Hayley Bruce said the incident was reported to Kappa Kappa Gamma representatives. Additionally, a report was filed with the Office of Student Accountability.

UI officials did not immediately provide The Gazette with a copy of that report.

Bruce said the office does not share details of whether any disciplinary action was taken or potential outcomes in a specific student’s case, “as it is confidential under student privacy laws.”

“We hold our Panhellenic members to the highest standards, and the comments made do not reflect our values in any way,” according to the Panhellenic Council statement. “As a council, we will be assessing how to better educate our women on the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion within our Panhellenic community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This incident, according to the statement, “has forced us to re-examine how we address these issues and how to prevent these intolerable situations from happening in the future.”

A subsequent statement from Kappa Kappa Gamma did not characterize the comments as espousing racist ideology — like the other messages — but rather referred to the incident as “an individual using insensitive language on social media.”

The UI’s Beta Zeta Chapter — along with its larger Kappa Kappa Gamma leadership — “strongly condemns this type of behavior,” according to the statement.

It too vowed to work alongside UI leadership “to ensure our members understand and uphold these values moving forward.”

UI and Fraternity and Sorority Life leadership did not answer questions from The Gazette about what specifically they are doing by way of education around diversity or what changes they’re considering in onboarding members.

Diversity and equity has been a hot topic across the UI campus of late, after the university last April unveiled findings from its first-ever comprehensive climate surveys of students, faculty, and staff. Those findings revealed a wide variation in the campus experience depending on race, sexual orientation, political orientation, religious affiliation, and socio-economic status.

The university also has experienced turmoil atop its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division, with two years of interim leadership before hiring TaJuan Wilson over the summer. Wilson, though, abruptly resigned after just six weeks on the job, only to take a temporary “special assignment” at UI while he job hunts for something outside the university.

Wilson — who in his remaining time at UI has been tasked to research what other institutions are doing in the area of diversity, equity, and inclusion — is maintaining his $224,000 salary, not to mention other benefits including $25,000 in moving expenses, and $7,500 for professional development.

Upon Wilson’s resignation, UI administrators announced a new reporting structure for its diversity division — with the three units it involves now reporting directly to Montse Fuentes, UI provost and executive vice president.

Last week, UI officials learned of racist or inappropriate graffiti on a dry erase board in a campus library and made sure it was removed, according to Bruce. Officials did not put out any additional information about the graffiti or notify the campus at large.

“The University of Iowa strives to be a safe and inclusive campus for everyone,” according to a statement from Bruce. “We encourage our campus community to embrace diversity, demonstrate leadership, and be respectful of everyone that uses our shared space.”

Bruce, in the statement, encouraged students to immediately report racist or inappropriate graffiti and said the university is investigating this recent incident. UI police want anyone with information to reach out, but Bruce said the department doesn’t presently have any reports on the incident.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com