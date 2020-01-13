University of Iowa plans forums for vice president of student life

IOWA CITY — With the University of Iowa’s former Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers now serving in that role at Ohio State University, and this campus looking to replace her from within, UI leadership has announced four finalist forums next month.

The public forums on Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 will take place in the Iowa Memorial Union. The name of each finalist — along with a resume — will be made public 24 hours before his or her public forum.

Shivers, who arrived at UI in June 2017, announced her departure in October. Her appointment at Ohio State University became effective Jan. 6.

UI President Bruce Harreld, upon her announcement, said he wanted to conduct an internal search for her replacement “in order to continue the forward momentum Shivers established,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

The February forums are later than originally planned “due to end of the semester responsibilities for both committee members and students.”

Originally planned for mid-December, the February campus interviews and open forums necessitated the need for an interim appointment. Harreld chose Laura McLeran, senior adviser to the president and associate vice president for external relations, for the interim post starting Jan. 1.

Harreld will make the final selection of a permanent replacement, and McLeran will continue serving as interim until he does.

Earlier UI statements projected naming a new vice president of student life in the spring 2020 semester.

Dates and times of vice president public forums:

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4

1:45 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10

3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

