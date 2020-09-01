University of Iowa leadership condemns faculty planned sickout

IOWA CITY — In response to a plan among some University of Iowa faculty and staff to call in sick Wednesday in protest of the UI decision to continue with in-person instruction, Interim Provost Kevin Kregel on Tuesday condemned the actions and said they compromise “students’ ability to maintain the educational progress critical to their future success.”

“I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness,” Kregel wrote. “We also would expect appropriate documentation of sick leave usage.”

Johnson County, home to UI, has become an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days — reporting another 135 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday — its seventh straight day of triple-digit increases, leading the state in new cases, with a seven-day average of 190. The county, with 3,978 cases total, reported a positivity rate Tuesday of 29 percent.

The university, specifically, on Monday reported another 326 new student cases of COVID-19 and three more employee cases — totaling 935 cases on the semester, which just started last week.

Faculty, students, and staff have protested in person and launched online petitions calling for the campus to shift back to an online-only format — like it did mid-March when COVID-19 arrived in Iowa.

Administrators, including UI President Harreld, have declined — stressing the importance of offering students the choice in whether they want to do virtual or in-person learning, even as some faculty and staff without high-risk conditions have told The Gazette they don’t have the same flexibility.

In Kregel’s message Tuesday, he condemned not only the faculty planning the sickout but said, “I am also concerned about the choice of some faculty in leadership positions to support this approach.”

“It is my understanding that a number of faculty plan to call in sick Wednesday as a means of protesting the university’s decision to continue in-person instruction,” he wrote. “While the university acknowledges individuals’ concerns about in-person instruction, I strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns.”

Kregel said UI “is committed to providing a world-class educational experience to our students while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for all members of the campus community.”

He noted numerous mitigation measures the campus has taken — spending months and millions to prepare for the return of tens of thousands of faculty and staff to campus this fall.

“Several elements of the plan are specifically designed to reduce the risk of exposure in the classroom during face-to-face instruction,” he said. “This includes the mandatory use of face coverings while on campus, designated instructor zones, decreased student density, and evaluation of ventilation, circulation, mechanical and life-safety systems of each campus facility to identify and remediate conditions that may increase the risk of COVID transmission in common areas.”

Plus, he said, the campus has ramped up its cleaning and disinfection practices. And, according to Kregel, employees with COVID-related concerns can apply for flexible work arrangements or paid leave benefits.

“University employees who are at increased risk for COVID-related severe illness may request temporary alternative work arrangements,” he wrote, reporting more than 400 temporary arrangement requests have been approved, including more than 240 from faculty.

“We acknowledge that this is a challenging period for everyone, and we must remain mindful of our core mission to serve the educational needs of our students,” Kregel wrote. “We sincerely hope that the faculty will engage in conversation and collaboration with the university to employ other means of expression that will avoid disruption to the educational progress of our students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

