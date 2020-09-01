CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa leadership condemns faculty planned sickout

'I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned'

The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top l
The Pentacrest on the campus of the University of Iowa including the Old Capitol Building (center), Macbride Hall (top left), Jessup Hall (bottom left), Schaeffer Hall (top right), and MacLean Hall (bottom right) in an aerial photograph. (The Gazette/file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:47PM | Tue, September 01, 2020

University of Iowa leadership condemns faculty planned sickout

03:00PM | Tue, September 01, 2020

Teachers union, Iowa City schools still seek stop to governor's mandat ...

05:07PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Iowa State allowing 25,000 fans for football opener

02:23PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — In response to a plan among some University of Iowa faculty and staff to call in sick Wednesday in protest of the UI decision to continue with in-person instruction, Interim Provost Kevin Kregel on Tuesday condemned the actions and said they compromise “students’ ability to maintain the educational progress critical to their future success.”

“I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness,” Kregel wrote. “We also would expect appropriate documentation of sick leave usage.”

Johnson County, home to UI, has become an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days — reporting another 135 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday — its seventh straight day of triple-digit increases, leading the state in new cases, with a seven-day average of 190. The county, with 3,978 cases total, reported a positivity rate Tuesday of 29 percent.

The university, specifically, on Monday reported another 326 new student cases of COVID-19 and three more employee cases — totaling 935 cases on the semester, which just started last week.

Faculty, students, and staff have protested in person and launched online petitions calling for the campus to shift back to an online-only format — like it did mid-March when COVID-19 arrived in Iowa.

Administrators, including UI President Harreld, have declined — stressing the importance of offering students the choice in whether they want to do virtual or in-person learning, even as some faculty and staff without high-risk conditions have told The Gazette they don’t have the same flexibility.

In Kregel’s message Tuesday, he condemned not only the faculty planning the sickout but said, “I am also concerned about the choice of some faculty in leadership positions to support this approach.”

“It is my understanding that a number of faculty plan to call in sick Wednesday as a means of protesting the university’s decision to continue in-person instruction,” he wrote. “While the university acknowledges individuals’ concerns about in-person instruction, I strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns.”

Kregel said UI “is committed to providing a world-class educational experience to our students while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for all members of the campus community.”

He noted numerous mitigation measures the campus has taken — spending months and millions to prepare for the return of tens of thousands of faculty and staff to campus this fall.

“Several elements of the plan are specifically designed to reduce the risk of exposure in the classroom during face-to-face instruction,” he said. “This includes the mandatory use of face coverings while on campus, designated instructor zones, decreased student density, and evaluation of ventilation, circulation, mechanical and life-safety systems of each campus facility to identify and remediate conditions that may increase the risk of COVID transmission in common areas.”

Plus, he said, the campus has ramped up its cleaning and disinfection practices. And, according to Kregel, employees with COVID-related concerns can apply for flexible work arrangements or paid leave benefits.

“University employees who are at increased risk for COVID-related severe illness may request temporary alternative work arrangements,” he wrote, reporting more than 400 temporary arrangement requests have been approved, including more than 240 from faculty.

“We acknowledge that this is a challenging period for everyone, and we must remain mindful of our core mission to serve the educational needs of our students,” Kregel wrote. “We sincerely hope that the faculty will engage in conversation and collaboration with the university to employ other means of expression that will avoid disruption to the educational progress of our students.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:47PM | Tue, September 01, 2020

University of Iowa leadership condemns faculty planned sickout

03:00PM | Tue, September 01, 2020

Teachers union, Iowa City schools still seek stop to governor's mandat ...

05:07PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Iowa State allowing 25,000 fans for football opener
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Teachers union, Iowa City schools still will ask judge to stop governor's enforcement of in-person classes

Iowa State allowing 25,000 fans for football opener

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

Iowa's university counties have over 30% positive coronavirus tests

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Time Machine: As we relocate, a look back at The Gazette building through the years

Nowhere to go for Cedar Rapids residents with housing assistance after derecho damaged their homes

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Black Lives Matter protester arrested after shining laser beam into officers' eyes, police say

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate