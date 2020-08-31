Education

University of Iowa reports another 329 COVID-19 cases, Iowa State 503

ISU's positivity rate spikes

A sign in support of University of Iowa health care workers is seen in front of the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — As the number of new COVID-19 cases spikes across Iowa’s college communities, the University of Iowa on Monday reported another 329 students and employees have tested positive, and Iowa State University reported another 503 students, faculty, and staff tested positive in its second week of classes.

Those 500-plus cases at Iowa State last week add to the 130 identified during its first week of classes and 175 positive cases it found during residence hall move-in — bringing its cumulative positivity rate for on-campus testing to 18.5 percent since Aug. 1.

Looking just at last week, Iowa State’s positivity rate of 28.8 percent was more than double the 13.6 percent rate from week one.

On the UI campus, the 329 new cases — involving 326 students and three employees — brings its campus total to 935 through Friday.

Among those who self-reported a positive test are 78 UI residence hall students in isolation and 17 UI residence hall students in quarantine for having close contact with a positive case.

This is a developing story. Check back for more udpates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

 

