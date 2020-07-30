University of Iowa replaces dean atop largest college after criticism, apology

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has replaced the dean atop its largest College of Liberal Arts and sciences two months after he led a roundly-criticized Zoom discussion with 400-plus faculty and staff about budgets cuts and fall-return plans, for which he has since apologized.

In a Thursday letter to faculty and staff from interim UI Provost Kevin Kregel — who only assumed that role two weeks ago when former Provost Montse Fuentes took a “special” assignment — the university announced Sara Sanders has been appointed interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, effective immediately.

Former CLAS Dean Steve Goddard, who was hired just one year ago, “has assumed a faculty role as professor in the Department of Computer Science in CLAS,” according to Kregel’s letter.

“Interim Dean Sanders has agreed to serve in the interim role until a permanent dean is appointed,” he wrote. “I want to assure you that we will move forward in an inclusive and transparent manner and that faculty, staff, and students will have the opportunity to be engaged throughout the search process once a timeline has been determined.”

Sanders is a professor in the School of Social Work, where she served as director from 2015 to 2019, according to Kregel. She was appointed as associate dean for strategic initiatives and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion in January, is considered “a well-respected leader across campus, and is committed to ensuring a collaborative and welcoming campus community for students, faculty, and staff.”

“Under Interim Dean Sanders’ leadership, I am confident the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences will continue to provide excellence in its core mission of education, research, and scholarship through this unprecedented, challenging time,” Kregel wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

