University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

IOWA CITY — Calling it a “unicorn job,” University of Iowa rhetoric instructor Ashley Wells couldn’t bear the thought of leaving her plumb gig working with students she adores, alongside colleagues she admires, on a campus she’s come to call home.

Even when her husband — a UI graduate student teaching as an adjunct — landed a tenure-track job, plus the option of a spousal hire, at Utah State University for fall, the 36-year-old Wells considered staying behind.

“It was an agonizing decision to think about leaving,” Wells told The Gazette.

But then June arrived, and with it new harsh realities of what the COVID-19 pandemic will mean for the UI campus — particularly its largest College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and popular rhetoric department.

Upon learning the college would kick off its cuts by eliminating 15 lecturers — including three in rhetoric with contracts up for renewal, plus another two slighted with only one-year extensions — Wells tendered her resignation as a sort of offering.

“I said, ‘I think I should take this spousal hire,’” Wells said. “I hope that they will take this and use it to buy people time or save somebody’s position.”

Her supervisor — Steve Duck, departmental executive officer for the Department of Rhetoric — passed on to college leadership her resignation-turned-request to save a colleague.

In a sentence, according to Duck, the college’s Associate Dean for the Arts and Humanities Roland Racevskis expressed doubt the offering would matter: “To my knowledge, such a circumstance does not alter the decisions that have been made, but I will verify.”

He never did, to Duck’s knowledge.

And Wells wasn’t the college’s only employee willing to sacrifice to save colleagues. Some offered to absorb pay cuts, accept furloughs, or take other pains to keep their fellow instructors and friends on campus.

The cuts, according to Duck, disproportionately hurt the rhetoric department, which already trimmed seven faculty lines and 20 sections as “good management” in anticipation of enrollment drops.

“The abrupt appropriation of a further three — bringing us to a 10-faculty-cut overall — is disproportionate and excessive, undercutting our insightful, careful matching of staffing to actual unfolding enrollment,” a group of college faculty members wrote in a July 14 letter to college Dean Steve Goddard.

They noted that lost in the college’s recent and seemingly-arbitrary cuts were three highly-involved, educated, and esteemed lecturers.

“The vice-chair of the Council on the Status of Women [and Chair of the Women of Color subcommittee] is one,” according to the letter. “A person with a six-page vita of accomplishments rewarded by CLAS last year with a top raise is another.”

The third, a committee chair, recently was trained to prepare 25 teaching assistants a year.

The cuts affect two women — including one Latina — and two first-generation students and instructors, which he stressed undermines the department’s commitment to diversity.

The appeals did not immediately return a response. And after three days of silence, Duck took their concerns to UI President Bruce Harreld — citing Harreld’s own recent comments promoting the manifold benefits of Iowa’s first-year rhetoric experience.

“The proposed cuts have decimated morale even as the university asks us to risk our health as the face of the university,” Duck wrote to Harreld. “Your deep experience in the business world will alert you to the bad business arising from demoralizing those very people whose job it has been to induct new ‘customers’ into the academic world at the University of Iowa.

“We strongly urge you to take swift action to encourage Dean Goddard to reconsider his untimely and unmerited cutting of our colleagues.”

Harreld, essentially, said he’s not getting involved.

“While I certainly empathize with your frustration, issues regarding resource allocation, size, and faculty composition are made by our deans,” Harreld wrote to Duck. “These are difficult times for all of us as we are once again facing tuition freezes and state cuts.”

Duck and other college faculty and staff, however, maintain their demand for transparency and accountability in the decision-making tied to massive budget cuts compelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to cry foul on some of the budget-related changes across campus — including implementing non-contract-renewels without three months notice, as required in the UI operations manual, and asking instructors to teach more hours than allowed in policy, and without extra pay.

UI is projecting losses over $76 million through August from coronavirus-related refunds, cuts, and extra expenses — even as the pandemic persists. Additionally, the university is projecting enrollment declines — further decimating revenue from tuition, which the Board of Regents already reduced with a freeze for fall. And state lawmakers recently agreed to cut appropriations to the public universities by $8 million for the upcoming budget year — with administrators warning cuts could keep coming.

‘We don’t have a choice’

Considering Liberal Arts and Sciences is Iowa’s largest college — reporting 15,749 undergraduates in fall 2019, more than five times the second highest enrollment of 3,138 in the Tippie College of Business — it’s bracing for deeper funding cuts and harder enrollment hits.

In a June 1 virtual town hall with more than 400 college faculty and staff — during which Goddard warned of looming layoffs, furloughs, foregone raises, and the like — he reported an expected 10 to 15 percent drop in students this fall from last, which already was down 4-percent from fall 2018.

A 15-percent loss from the college’s 2019 undergraduate cohort would amount to 2,362 students — or 2,648 including graduate students.

“That’s a huge impact, that’s the biggest impact for us. It’s not the state,” Goddard said. “The real hit is the reduction in tuition.”

In response to the losses, Goddard announced three tiers of potential cuts — although tier-one measures are “certain” and starting July 1, with steps already underway, like the instruction-track faculty cuts.

The first tier aims to absorb $15 million in losses; tier two adds another $5 million; and tier three ups the college’s total cuts to $25 million.

The starting $15 million loss, he said, amounts to 10 percent of the college’s overall operating budget. In that tier two responds to state cuts, which just came down, Goddard said his administrative team also is starting on second-phase reductions.

“We don’t have a choice but to cut salaries,” he said. “And when we cut salaries, we can’t eliminate the tenured faculty, unless we go through a lot of hoops.”

Goddard clarified that cutting actual faculty and staff salaries is a “last-resort” and that by salaries he meant “money that we spend on salaries.”

“I don’t want to reduce the salary per person because even if we all took a 10 percent cut in our salary, that would not cover the $15 million deficit that we have. It’s not enough,” he said. “So that means we have to cut positions to save that money.”

Because tenured faculty aren’t easy to drop, Goddard asked, “Now where can we eliminate people?”

“Our instructional-track faculty, when their contracts come up for renewal, we have to evaluate whether we have the funds to renew them or not,” he said. “And so that’s the order we’re going.”

Second-tier cuts include eliminating more instructional-track faculty in the coming years, curtailing visitor and adjunct faculty budgets, skipping merit raises, enacting furloughs, and nixing majors and courses.

Lost courses, according to Goddard, are a likely result of the first-tier adjunct and visiting professor budget cuts already in play — amounting to about 70 percent, on average, across the college.

Not every UI college is taking the same steps as Liberal Arts and Sciences, according to Goddard, who pointed to the Carver College of Medicine, which he said is starting with pay cuts.

“They are going to have, I think, 5 percent cuts, maybe 10 percent for the foreseeable future,” he said. “They’re cutting right out of the shoot. Other colleges may also be doing that. Especially in the tier-two cuts, and tier three.

“Ours are in the tier-three, only if we have to,” he said. “And we’re trying to do everything we can to avoid it.”

When asked whether UI is planning to shrink its retirement-fund matching, Goddard said, “The president isn’t a fan of that.”

“But it’s something that’s being considered,” he said. “First, the president wants to see what all the plans were from the colleges, before invoking anything university wide.”

As for the possibility of early-retirement offerings, Goddard said, they’re unlikely.

“I think there’ll be incentive separation packages, but it will not be based on age,” he said. “I’m guessing it would be open to anyone.”

Apology

Questions on how college leadership decided to cut the budget — including who to cut, how to communicate the cuts, and concerns about the administration’s underlying goal of the cuts — sparked immediate internal backlash, compelling an apology from the dean days later. “There are a number of questions for which I wish I had done a better job answering,” Goddard wrote to faculty and staff on June 5. “In some cases, I interpreted the question differently than other listeners. In other cases, I simply flopped, and I apologize for offending any member of our community. I do make mistakes and I try to learn from them.”

In explaining difficulties he faced in the town hall, Goddard reported receiving about 150 questions and comments that were “very challenging to answer.”

“I received the questions briefly just before the forum, having time to quickly read through the slide deck once,” he said. “As you might imagine, answering 50-plus questions in approximately 80 minutes without a physical audience to read is a difficult task.

“Well, it was for me anyway.”

Acknowledging the convergence of numerous crises — including COVID-19, the struggling economy, and racial and social tensions — Goddard said he regrets not opening the discussion by addressing and acknowledging “the structural racism and gender inequities that so many of us are struggling with and against, including here in our own college.”

The college’s senior leadership team, he said, “identified areas where I need to do better personally and where we, as a college, need to do better.”

“I look forward to working with all of you to make our college stronger and more inclusive,” he said.

The college shared a link to a video of the town hall in that apology, which no longer works.

And the apology didn’t address questions Duck and other faculty members shared with The Gazette regarding underlying motives, disproportionate cuts harming some departments more than others, and apparent lack of consideration for collegiate diversity, slashing women and minority instructors who just happened to be up for contract renewal.

They don’t address apparent policy violations and upended norms outlined in operations manuals.

The cuts seem to have been made without consideration for past budget-reduction measures or thought of varying operating models by department — with some relying more heavily on non-tenure-track instructors than others, according to Duck.

Duck said he’s received no clarity on how administrators chose who to eliminate — beyond those whose contracts were expiring.

“There was no system to it,” he said. “One of the faculty who was fired got the highest merit raise of any of the faculty in the instructional track this year because of his excellence of performance.

“It wasn’t done by merit,” he said. “It was just done by convenience and opportunity, and the legal protection that the university, therefore the dean, has for not firing people. He’s not technically, legally firing them. He’s not renewing their employment, which is a legal distinction that will escape people that have to find some way to live.

“But, essentially, it’s protection in law.”

With the college flagging flailing enrollment as the primary driver of cuts that could impair the quality of a UI education, Duck warned leadership could find themselves in a Catch-22 that could “bring the house down upon themselves.”

“If the college makes bad decisions that frighten parents about whether their kids will be taught properly, they will bring about the result they’re seeking to prevent,” he said.

