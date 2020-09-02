Hundreds pledge to call in sick despite University of Iowa provost criticism of planned sickout

Even after University of Iowa’s interim provost on Tuesday reminded faculty and staff of their “obligation to deliver instruction as assigned” in discouraging participation in a planned sickout Wednesday, 725 people as of 9:42 a.m. had pledged to call in sick via an online form.

Of that total, 72 percent were undergraduate students, nearly 9 percent were graduate students not serving as teaching assistants, and the remaining nearly 20 percent were faculty and staff – including teaching assistants, according to a group of grassroots organizers that includes undergrad and grad students, instructors, faculty, and staff.

“We’ve had enough,” according to a statement from the group. “No one should have to die for in person classes. We know that faculty at this school have the capacity to deliver high quality online instruction. We know that moving online would help slow the spread of this deadly disease in our community.

“We know that the time for action is now. That’s why on September 2, we’re calling in sick from class to demand that the University of Iowa move online and save our lives.”

Cases of COVID-19 have been spiking in recent days across Johnson County – home to UI – which leads the state in new cases with a seven-day average of 190 and a total of nearly 4,000. The university on Monday reported another 326 new student coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 922 on the semester – which only started last week.

Additionally, the university has reported 13 COVID-19 cases among employees on the semester, and organizers of the sickout cited the New York Times in reporting one in 40 in Johnson County have the virus.

“Even so, the University of Iowa insists on continuing with in-person classes,” according to the statement. “We are students and faculty at the University of Iowa, and, to be honest, we’re terrified.”

Students leaders before the semester began wrote to UI administrators pleading they keep all courses online – where they had been since mid-March, when the pandemic arrived in Iowa. Faculty and staff also argued for an aboutface to plans to bring tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff back to campus this fall.

UI administrators remained steadfast in their pursuit of reopening plans after spending months and millions on mitigation measures to buildings and classrooms and after training faculty and staff about their personal responsibilities – including wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Even though students were asked to sign an agreement promising COVID-19-related compliance, many were seen the weekend before school started partying shoulder to shoulder without masks in downtown Iowa City bars.

UI President Bruce Harreld – even as other peer institutions nationally have shifted from in-person education to virtual – has maintained the importance of offering students choice between a virtual or in-person experience.

But faculty and staff without high-risk personal situations have said they don’t have the same options.

“We don’t have a choice,” according to the group’s statement. “UIowa staff members have been forced to either come back to work or to lose their unemployment benefits. Many adjunct faculty are required to teach in person in classrooms that often break CDC guidelines.

“Students on scholarships that require continuous enrollment are forced to make an impossible choice: their education or their health.”

UI Interim Provost Kevin Kregel’s message Tuesday to both faculty members and the graduate student union notes faculty and instructor absences compromise “out students’ ability to maintain the educational progress critical to their future success.”

“While the university acknowledges individuals’ concerns about in-person instruction, I strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns,” Kregel wrote. “I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness.

“We also would expect appropriate documentation of sick leave usage.”

Organizers of the UI sickout on Wednesday said they haven’t heard anything more from administrators and accused UI officials of falsely accusing the campus’ graduate student union of being behind the protest.

In a response letter to Kregel and UI Associate Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate College John Keller, union leadership thanked the administrators for “informing us and our bargaining unit about an alleged plan for people to call in sick on Wednesday.”

“We want to assure you that UE Local 896 COGS did not plan and will not sanction this event,” according to the union’s response letter. “However, we are glad you are finally engaging with us.”

Throughout the summer, according to COGS leadership, the union tried to engage with administrators “while being left out of response and planning teams dealing with COVID-19.”

About the planned sickout, union leadership expressed concern the administrative letter would coerce potentially-COVID-19-carrying faculty and staff to come to work sick, exacerbating the viral spread on campus.

“The University’s communicated policy has been that anyone who feels unwell should stay home for everyone’s safety,” according to COGS. “We hope that you are not suggesting employees come to work sick during this dangerous pandemic.”

The union went on to list its continuing demands:

Move classes 100 percent online;

Provide computer/internet/equipment stipend for all teaching assistants, resident assistants, and faculty members;

Provide childcare stipend for all students and workers who need it;

Provide hazard pay for all university employees;

Cancel all student fees;

Fully cover all health care costs for students and workers;

And remove police and immigration and customs enforcement officers from campus.

“We encourage you to send out an email to our bargaining unit to remind them that if they feel ill, they should stay home until they are symptom-free — for their safety, the safety of their co-workers, and the safety of their students,” according to COGS.

