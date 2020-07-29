University of Iowa to start giving trial coronavirus vaccines Thursday

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Thursday will start giving trial coronavirus vaccines to volunteers as part of a research study involving investigational vaccines aimed at preventing the deadly disease caused by COVID-19.

The trial — sponsored by Pfizer and BioNTech, two separate companies working in concert — aims to enroll a total of 30,000 healthy volunteers willing to take the “investigational” vaccines, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t formally approved because they’re currently being tested.

The UI portion of the trail will involve about 250 volunteers ages 18 to 85 who are generally healthy, not pregnant, and have jobs or engage in activities that put them at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, according to Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine and principal investigator for the UI trial site.

Examples of those high-risk jobs include food-industry workers and front-line health care providers, she said.

“It is important to enroll a diverse population to ensure that the vaccine is equally effective in different ages, races, genders,” according to Winokur.

The study vaccines, aiming to help a body produce antibodies to fight off the disease, will be given by injection, according to a UI Vaccine Research and Education summary of the vaccine trial.

“These vaccines are all slightly different but work in the same way,” according to the UI summary. “The study will also test each of these vaccines at different dose levels (amounts of vaccine).”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In stressing the impetus for the investigation, the university notes COVID-19’s global spread — it has infected 16.8 million internationally, 4.4 million in the United States, and nearly 43,200 people in Iowa, to date. It has killed more than 661,300 globally, 149,400 nationally, and 844 in this state.

“Finding a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is an urgent need,” according to the UI survey looking for vaccine participants.

Per Winokur and the UI trial summary, participants will receive either a test vaccine or a placebo that looks like the study vaccine but does not contain active ingredients. For this trial, the placebo will contain saline.

Everyone in the study will get two injections, and for every one person who receives the vaccine, another person will get a placebo. The two injections will come either three weeks or two months apart, according to the university.

A participant could be in the study for up to 26 months and would need to visit a study site at least six times, plus any time after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and after feeling better.

Enrollment in the trial aims to finish within three months.

“We have received vaccine for a portion of the subjects who will be enrolled at Iowa and additional doses will be shipped as we use up our initial allocated stock,” Winokur said.

Vaccine trial participants must give about 25 mL of blood five times over the study duration — used to test antibody levels, according to the university.

“And we will be soliciting information on whether the participants have evidence of sore arm, fever, muscle aches from the vaccine, and then will be evaluating for evidence of COVID infection throughout the study,” Winokur said, stressing participants will be followed for two years “to see if they develop symptoms of COVID.”

Researchers also will be taking nasal swabs to check for new illnesses consistent with COVID “because half of subjects will be getting a placebo and half will be getting the active vaccine.”

They’ll compare onset of COVID-19 infection between the test groups, and they’ll evaluate antibody responses.

“But the true test is the ability to prevent infection,” Winokur said.

An invitation to participate that went out to some UI employees stressed participation is optional and voluntary.

“There is no penalty or loss of benefits to which you are otherwise entitled, or change to your regular medical care, if you decide not to participate,” according to the trial invitation.

An overview of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on the UIHC clinical trials website calls it a “randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blind, dose-finding, and vaccine candidate-selection study in healthy adults.”

“The study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of three different SARS-CoV-2 RNA vaccine candidates against COVID-19,” according to the overview.

The study’s three stages include: identifying preferred vaccine candidates, dose levels, number of doses, and administration schedule; expanding the test cohort; and gauging its efficacy.

UIHC has been at the forefront of COVID-19-related research since the illness began its spread nationally — affording it the opportunity to offer trial treatments to its coronavirus patients, including convalescent plasma and Remdesivir.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institutes of Health this week announced the start of the country’s first large clinical trial to investigate a COVID-19 vaccine — codeveloped by biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. That trial is expected to enroll about 30,000 adult volunteers who don’t have COVID-19.

A New York Times report on the trial indicates researchers will observe whether fewer vaccinated people contract COVID-19 and also whether the vaccine can avert severe cases of the disease and death.

That Times report mentions Pfizer’s recent announcement it too has begun a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, working with BioNTech to enroll 30,000 people from 39 states in this country, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.

The federal government last week announced reaching a $1.95 billion agreement to buy 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by year’s end if the trial proves successful, according to the Times.

That report indicates the trial vaccines use a synthetic version of genetic material from the coronavirus, called messenger RNA, to prompt cells to create a small piece of the virus — triggering an immune system response. The hope is if the immune system later is exposed to the real virus, it will attack it.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com