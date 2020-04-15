University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized patients

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has started giving coronavirus inpatients donated plasma from recovered patients as part of a new trial to determine whether their antibodies can help fight the disease.

So far, 11 recovered patients have donated plasma for the UI Health Care trial, and five patients have received the plasma via transfusion as part of their COVID-19 care at UI Hospitals and Clinics, according to UIHC officials.

Many UIHC patients who’ve recovered from COVID-19 already have reached out to ask how they can help, according to UIHC Vice President for Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson.

“We will also offer antibody testing for people who think they had COVID-19 based on their symptoms, but who didn’t receive a COVID-19 test, to see if they would be eligible to donate plasma.”

The hospital is hoping to enroll as many donors as possible because if it collects more plasma than is needed for COVID-19 inpatients, UIHC might be able to give it to other hospitals for their COVID-19 patients.

Key to the “convalescent plasma” approach — which is being tried and tested in other medical institutions around the country and globe — are the “neutralizing antibodies” that can be harvested from recovered donors and transfused into hospitalized patients.

In a statement, Jackson — who also is an expert in transfusion medicine — said convalescent plasma has previously been used to mitigate or prevent infection in other viral diseases.

“Our goal is to provide a treatment option, beyond the standard supportive care, for every one of our hospitalized patients with COVID-19,” Jackson said.

UIHC last week also joined an international clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir, deemed “the most promising drug available to treat COVID-19.” The hospital — Iowa’s only academic medical center — already has enrolled patients to participate in that trial.

And its scientists are engaged in other COVID-19 research aimed at finding a cure, treatments, or vaccine.

To participate in its new plasma trial, potential recipients must be hospitalized patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and agree to receive the plasma transfusion, while also allowing a study team to follow and track their clinical progress.

Donors must have recovered from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and been symptom-free for at least two weeks. Those who have recovered more recently also must test negative for the virus. Recovered COVID-19 patients who have been asymptomatic for 28 days don’t need a negative test.

Donors must go through standard blood-donation screening as well, according to UIHC officials.

Once they’re enrolled, donors give their plasma at the DeGowin Blood Center at UIHC — a process that involves a plasmapheresis machine that draws the blood; separates the plasma, which contains the antibodies; and returns the red blood cells back into the donor. The process lasts about 90 minutes.

Michael Knudson, UI pathology professor co-director of the DeGowin Blood Center, and Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine and a professor of internal medicine, led the way in getting the UI trial up and running so quickly.

“We are fortunate to have a world-class team of clinical researchers, transfusion specialists, pulmonologists, intensive care experts, and hospitalists,” Jackson said. “Their expertise and ability to work together is what allows us to bring these new treatment options to our patients.”

Anyone who is interested in giving or getting more information can contact PathologyCP@healthcare.uiowa.edu, or call 1-319-678-7922.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com