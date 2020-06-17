University of Iowa's biggest college preparing for layoffs, pay cuts, furloughs

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences — its largest on campus — has been tasked with identifying up to $25 million in cuts following massive coronavirus-related losses, meaning layoffs, nixed pay raises, and potential furloughs or closed programs and departments.

In a message to faculty and staff across the massive college — which accounts for about two-thirds of the university’s undergraduate student instruction and about half of its graduate-level instruction — Dean Steve Goddard on Wednesday warned of a coming enrollment drop.

This fall — on the heels of an abrupt move to online-only education in the spring provoked by the global COVID-19 pandemic still plaguing the state and nation — Iowa’s biggest college is expecting a 13 percent decrease in non-resident students and a 5 percent drop in residential students.

The college reported 15,749 undergraduates in fall 2019, which was 607 fewer than it reported in fall 2018. The next highest undergraduate enrollment last year was in the Henry B. Tippie College of Business, which had 3,138 undergraduates.

The UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences last fall reported 1,909 graduate students, again the most of any college.

Breaking down the college’s resulting budget cuts compelled by falling enrollment and state funding losses — which were unveiled over the weekend and could get worse as COVID-19 persists — Goddard announced three tiers of potential impacts.

A first-tier cut amounts to $15 million a year for three to five years “as that smaller-than-normal class matriculates to graduation.” A tier-two cut, which anticipates a 10-percent loss in state appropriations, totals $20 million and includes the first-tier cuts.

Tier three, measuring the possibility of a 20-percent state cut, totals $25 million and includes both the previous two tiers of reductions, according to Goddard.

“The state appropriation cuts will be long lasting, and we may never recover the funding once the deappropriation is made,” he said in his message to colleagues.

Additionally, according to Goddard, although lawmakers over the weekend decided to cut $8 million from the Board of Regents for the upcoming budget year, the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference was “exceedingly cautious” in its estimate as true economic consequences remain unknown.

“Thus, we need to act prudently today in case there is a need to perform a midyear reduction due to an additional cut by the state in the first months of 2021,” Goddard said. “I am hopeful that tier III cuts will not take effect until FY22 (July 1, 2021), if they occur at all.”

In deciding what to cut, how to do it, and when, Goddard said his leadership team followed guiding principles that prioritized its mission of excellence in teaching, research, and artistic production and service to the community, state, and larger society.

But, he conceded, 86 percent of the college’s budget is committed to salaries and benefits, “making it difficult to identify sufficient cuts in places other than those that impact faculty and staff.”

Goddard broke down measures the college will take to address each tier of cuts, starting with the first tier — with its cuts certain and scheduled to take effect July 1.

The college will eliminate January 2021 merit increases;

Eliminate 15 of 205 lecturers, which Goddard phrased as “limiting the renewal of some instructional track faculty and assistants in instruction;”

Cut pay for faculty members teaching additional courses and for those who are converting courses from in-person to online;

Enable unpaid furlough days, along with “voluntary reduction in effort;”

Defer non-critical instructional faculty and staff hiring;

Cut visitor and adjunct faculty budget allocations, along with the summer 2020 budget allocation;

Reduce discretionary funds and tap all other resources beyond its general education budget;

And implement indirect cost-savings, like curtailed renovation and instruction equipment allocations.

The second tier of cuts — adding another $5 million — could become necessary later in the coming 2021 budget year, “depending on state appropriation decisions.” Some of these steps “require immediate action,” Goddard said.

They include cutting more instructional track faculty and assistants;

“Right-sizing” doctoral programs “to meet shifting demand;”

Eliminating duplication in majors and elective courses;

Cutting general education fund support for its English as a Second Language Program;

Offsetting some student financial aid with donor-funded scholarships;

Expanding and leveraging shared research spaces — like machine and electronics shops;

Cutting its use of outside services;

And redeploying professional and scientific staff to meet changing needs;

The final tier of cuts — which could add another $5 million — amount to “last-resort measures” and are listed below in the college’s order of priority.

Temporary mandatory cuts in administrative supplements — for senior leadership and directors;

Temporary mandatory cuts in summer executive officer salaries;

Closing or combining programs or departments;

Temporary mandatory cuts in staff and faculty salaries;

And delayed faculty career development awards — like research leave — for two years.

