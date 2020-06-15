Iowa's public universities take $8 million hit from Iowa Legislature ...

IOWA CITY — Compounding the already unprecedented financial woes Iowa’s public universities are facing in the throes of a global pandemic that forced their campuses closed mid-March and has them scrambling to return students this fall, lawmakers over the weekend cut Board of Regents funding by $8 million.

That means the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa not only won’t get the $18 million boost they requested last fall for the 2021 budget year that starts July 1, the board will have to trim $8 million from the $620.3 million in state appropriations it got this year.

That cut will exacerbate massive hits its three public universities are projecting as a result of the coronavirus, which precipitated their midsemester move to online-only instruction; canceled events and activities, including athletics and graduation; curtailed research; and added expenses for, among other things, safety and security measures amid this novel health crisis.

The universities lost money via refunds for eviscerated study abroad experiences and housing and dining contracts. The University of Iowa, in the spring, vowed to continue paying all employees through the end of the semester — even those who couldn’t work — acknowledging financial and health hardships facing their community.

But presidents across the campuses have warned of coming budget cuts that could manifest in missed raises, pay decreases, furloughs, reassignment, and layoffs.

Combined, the universities project losing at least $193 million from coronavirus-related losses and expenses — not including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which is predicting a loss of about $120 million through the end of June, with next year holding the potential to be worse.

Through August, UI expects to lose $76 million from COVID-19, Iowa State expects to lose $89 million, and UNI expects to take a $28 million hit. All three also are warning of enrollment drops, impacting tuition revenue.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Regents before the pandemic — boasting a dire need for more revenue to remain competitive for top faculty and students — mapped out a five-year tuition model that included annual hikes of at least 3 percent or more, if lawmakers fell short of fulfilling its appropriations request.

But the board earlier this month deviated from that plan under the unprecedented COVID-19 circumstances — acknowledging student economic and health hardships they weren’t facing before — and froze tuition rates for the fall.

Regents advised they’ll need to reassess tuition rates for spring, after learning what lawmakers would do with their appropriations.

Meanwhile, students have protested during board meetings over the forecast tuition hikes — calling the rate increases not only harmful to the board’s mission of accessibility and affordability but counter to its pursuit of diversity, as the increases present bigger barriers to many minority students.

The board did not immediately issue a statement about the state’s $8 million take, but student leaders did, calling it “particularly harmful against the backdrop of 30 years of generational disinvestment.”

“The Iowa Legislature’s decision to cut $8 million in important funding for higher education at a time when students and their families are struggling with once-in-a-generation economic crisis is shortsighted and deeply disappointing,” according to student leaders from UI, ISU, and UNI.

“At a time when courageous activists have exposed deep racial inequities in our society, it must be noted that these cuts will fall hardest on students of color,” according to the statement. “When state funding goes down, students pay higher tuition, and rising tuition is yet another barrier for students of color — who are consistently forced to take on more student debt than their white peers.

“Rising tuition has even been shown to decrease diversity on campuses.”

Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com