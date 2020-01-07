School bus driver sexually exploited a 10-year-old on his bus, according to criminal complaint

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a bus driver for the College Community School District on charges of confining a 10-year-old girl against her will and sexually exploiting her on a school bus.

Thomas Williams, 57, has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee and false imprisonment, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Williams was driving students to Prairie Hill Elementary in Cedar Rapids on or about Jan. 2. Upon arrival, he told one student to stay in the vehicle.

He parked the bus in a lot on the district campus, pulled the child into his lap and attempted to assault her.

The entire encounter was recorded by bus security video.

The College Community School District learned of the exploitation the morning of Jan. 2, according to a district statement first obtained by KCRG-TV9. Williams “was relieved of duties immediately” and his termination is pending school board action.

The district alerted Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa Department of Human Services, according to the statement.

Families with children who might have had contact with Williams were notified of his conduct on Jan. 2 and asked to contact police or College Community director of transportation with any additional information.

Williams was being held in the Linn County Jail with no bond.

