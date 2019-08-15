New University of Iowa diversity head resigns after one month

IOWA CITY — Just seven weeks after starting as the University of Iowa’s long-sought associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion — a high-profile post guiding what UI touts as a top priority — TaJuan Wilson “has chosen to resign” and take a temporary job elsewhere on campus while he job hunts.

“Coming to Iowa was a leap of faith for me personally and professionally,” Wilson, 32, said in a statement. “I have great respect for the university and the work being done in diversity, equity, and inclusion and believe Iowa has the potential to be on the right path.”

Wilson officially arrived on campus June 28 from the Medical University of South Carolina — where he was assistant professor and executive director of student programs and diversity. He’ll spend the next five and a half months working with UI Vice President for External Relations Peter Matthes while he “pursues a new opportunity,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

UI officials did not immediately clarify whether he’s looking for a different job on campus or at another institution or entity. While the university said Wilson will spend the next five months “on initiatives that support the university’s work to become a more inclusive and equitable campus,” it did not clarify what specific work Wilson will be doing.

Upon hire, Wilson was given an annual salary of $224,000. The university did not immediately answer questions about whether that will change with his shift in job responsibilities. The university also did not immediately make clear why it chose five and a half months for Wilson’s temporary stint.

“This opportunity will be wonderful for the right person, but it is not the right fit for me at this time,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s hire, which was announced in April, came two years after his predecessor — Georgina Dodge — left for a similar job at Pennsylvania’s Bucknell University. Dodge in March was named vice president of diversity and inclusion at the University of Maryland.

During the university’s extended national search to replace her, it filled the post with two interims — first Lena Hill, who left in May 2018 to become dean of the College at Washington and Lee University in Kentucky, and then UI Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers, who served a dual role for more than a year.

The university hired consultant Isaacson-Miller to conduct the search for a chief diversity officer — paying the firm an estimated fee of $66,000, plus expenses, which had topped $7,000 as of August 2018, according to The Gazette’s reporting.

The university did not immediately report, upon announcing Wilson’s resignation, how it will pursue his replacement and whether it will launch another search. With his departure, though, the university is instituting a new reporting structure “in order to bring clarity to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts on campus.”

The units that make up the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — including the Center for Diversity and Enrichment; the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity; and Diversity Resources — all now will report directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Montse Fuentes, who also is new, having started the same day as Wilson — on June 28.

“TaJuan provided the campus with a fresh look at our action plan and valuable feedback regarding our implementation plan,” Fuentes said in a statement. “I’m thankful for his thoughtful contributions.”

UI President Bruce Harreld, who made the final hiring decisions that were approved by the Board of Regents, said “strong collaboration between the provost and the three directors, along with deans and other campus leaders, is crucial to executing the goals of the (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Action Plan.”

“The alignment of these exceedingly important units with the Office of the Provost is another step in continuing to create a cohesive approach to supporting, recruiting, and retaining students, faculty, and staff,” Harreld said.

Wilson did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request for an interview Thursday.

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com