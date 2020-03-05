Regents bar international travel for next month

Iowa’s Board of Regents on Thursday officially canceled “all university-sponsored international travel for all faculty, staff, and students for 30 days (including spring break)” in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading around the world and in the United States.

The moratorium on university-sponsored travel is effective immediately, according to Board of Regents President Michael Richards, who issued a statement Thursday in which he said the “safety of our campus communities is a paramount concern.”

“We recognize this decision may be disappointing to many in our community,” he said in his statement. “These types of trips provide remarkable opportunities for learning and growth. This decision has not been an easy one; however, we are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals.”

The board made its call after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health suggested institutes of higher education “consider postponing or canceling student foreign exchange programs.”

Iowa’s public universities already canceled study abroad programming in countries tagged with a “level 3” warning against non-essential travel — including China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, and now Japan, which has a “level 2” warning to take special precautions if traveling there.

Those cancellations affected more than 120 University of Iowa students abroad in those countries and more than 140 Iowa State University students — most of whom were in Italy, where the World Health Organization is reporting more than 2,500 cases and 80 deaths.

The University of Northern Iowa also has canceled study abroad programming in those most-affected countries, but it has not provided The Gazette with a tally of disrupted students.

“For those faculty, staff, and students that are already out of the country, we will recall students, faculty and staff from any country that the CDC designates a level 3,” Richards said in his statement, warning the board’s guidance could change “depending on how the situation evolves.”

UI administrators on Wednesday said, despite the cancellations, the institution still has about 300 students studying abroad in less-affected nations. Another 91 were about to embark over spring break — trips that now will be nixed by the board’s blanket prohibition.

Iowa State had 255 students planning study abroad trips over spring break, according to ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt.

UNI didn’t disclose how many students were to leave for university-sponsored spring break trips, and none of the institutions provided numbers of faculty and staff with international travel plans.

In a Thursday statement responding to Richards’ announcement, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen advised anyone with personal spring break plans to check the latest alerts and “reconsider travel to impacted regions.”

In terms of university-sponsored international travel, Wintersteen pointed to a policy identifying sponsored travel as a trip paid for in part or fully by Iowa State; related to a credit-bearing activity, like study abroad programming; involving an ISU student organization; or tied to an ISU sport or club.

International business travel for ISU employees, scholars, graduate and professional students and the like could include trips for research, professional service, outreach, lecturing, conferences, recruiting, and professional development, among other things.

Wintersteen warned the international travel prohibition “could be extended.”

“We understand this decision may be disappointing and disruptive, but our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” she said in the statement. “We are committed to mitigating the impact on students’ academic progress, and we are working on alternatives for academic credit for affected students.”

Even as the campuses ramp up protections and preventive measures, Iowa remains among the states without a confirmed case of COVID-19. To date, the Iowa Department of Public Health has tested eight asymptomatic but at-risk people, with seven coming back negative and one pending.

“While the risk of COVID-19 in Iowa remains low, we encourage the campus community to take appropriate steps to protect their health and safety and prevent the spread of illness,” Wintersteen said, while also urging the campus to maintain an open and inclusive climate.

“We know this situation is causing concern and anxiety,” she said. “We must rely on factual information and reject stigmas associated with this outbreak. Please show care and support to our community, including students and colleagues who have traveled to, or who are from, impacted regions and may be feeling particularly vulnerable.”

