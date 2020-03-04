Iowa State Hygienic Lab expects more COVID-19 test kits today

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa-based State Hygienic Lab has about 250 test kits for the spreading COVID-19, and they’re expecting another shipment today, the lab director told reporters Wednesday morning.

“So I’m not concerned about the need at this time,” Michael Pentella said during a brief panel discussion on the UI campus about the local response to the novel coronavirus. “I think we have the resources that we need.”

The state — which became equipped to test for COVID-19 last Thursday — has checked eight suspected cases to date, with seven coming back negative and one result pending.

“We are committed to doing the test whenever it’s needed,” Pentella said, explaining the virus requires a “special molecular test” for detection that can take about five hours to perform.

“It’s a technically demanding test,” he said, but added, “We are trained, and we have committed staff who are very confident in this.”

At this point, according to Pentella, the lab is communicating with health care facilities across the state and is prepared to take specimens from patients anywhere in Iowa. The lab — like others across the country — experienced delays in getting the necessary testing materials for the virus that to date has killed more than 3,000 and spread to more than 70 countries, including the United States.

In this country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 80 confirmed cases and nine deaths in 13 states — including neighboring Illinois and Wisconsin, but not Iowa. Pentella said testing delays stemmed from “problems that were encountered” with the initial kits.

“We performed our verification process,” he said. “And part of that test did not perform as expected.”

That gaffe required collaboration and recalculation, and Pentella said the CDC last Wednesday informed the state, “One of the test parameters could be eliminated so that the rest of the test could be performed as expected.”

“I was pleased that they reached that conclusion and allowed us to start our testing,” he said.

