Regents project 3 to 5.3 percent tuition hike next fall

Per the “tuition guardrails” method of rate-setting that Iowa’s Board of Regents unveiled last year, resident undergraduate students at Iowa State University and University of Iowa next fall will see another 3 to 5.3 percent increase.

Board president Mike Richards announced that range Thursday during a regents meeting in Council Bluffs, confirming to board’s continuation of a five-year tuition model it debuted last fall. The hope with the model was to give students and families line-of-sight to annual increases, while still allowing for flexibility depending on state appropriations.

Thus, if lawmakers fully fund the board request for $18 million more in general education support for the next budget year — a request the board on Thursday agreed to forward to the Legislature — ISU and UI resident undergraduates will see a 3 percent bump in the cost to attend next fall.

If lawmakers keep funding flat next year and reject the regents’ request for more money, UI and ISU rates will increase 3 percent plus the Higher Education Price Index, which is projected at 2.3 percent for the next budget year, Richards said.

“If the state partially funds our appropriation requests, the base resident undergraduate rate will be somewhere within the defined range,” Richards said.

That’s what happened in the current year, for which the state appropriated $12 million more in general education support for the public universities — $6 million below the board’s $18 million request. As the board had pined for $7 million more each for UI and ISU and $4 million more for University of Northern Iowa, regents raised UI and ISU base tuition rates 3.9 percent after deciding to evenly divide the lesser $12 million boost.

Because UNI did receive the full $4 million increase it hoped for, the regents held its costs level for the new academic year. And Richards said the board hopes to do that again next year.

“That would be the plan,” he said. “That would be our intention.”

UNI President Mark Nook has been open about his institution’s need to become more competitive with its regional peers, reporting an enrollment drop this fall of 715 students — surpassing the 600-student loss that was forecast and marking UNI’s smallest student body since 1975.

He told the board that even with this fall’s rate freeze — which applied to every UNI student, including graduate students and non-residents — his institution still has a long way to go in matching regional competitors, like Eastern Illinois University and Truman State University in Missouri.

Where UNI’s tuition is $515 below the cost to attend Iowa’s research universities, its regional peers report an average cost gap of $2,488. Eastern Illinois rates, for example, are $4,513 below its in-state research peers, Nook reported. Truman State costs $3,494 less than its research counterparts

“So we still have a long way to go to reach that $2,500 difference,” Nook said. “We’ll continue to work on this.”

While UNI leaders stressed the need to hold down costs, UI and ISU administrators urged they have room to increase — with both schools reporting costs at or near the bottom of their peer groups.

“Iowa State rates are 20 to 80 percent less than other universities across the Midwest, and we offer the lowest tuition and fees compared to our peer land grant universities,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen told the regents Thursday.

That has created a revenue problem, as what had been surging enrollment in Ames begins to come down.

“Our lower tuition rates, combined with fewer students enrolled at Iowa State this fall, is further reducing our overall income,” Wintersteen said.

Compounding the impact are rising costs for employee salaries, infrastructure, technology, and other services — prompting Wintersteen to voice her support for the board’s five-year tuition plan and proposed rate increases.

“As a result of increasing costs and lower tuition revenue, Iowa State made some extremely difficult decisions to reallocated $23 million in our FY20 budget,” Wintersteen said. “This equates to 3.1 percent of our general university budget.”

UI President Bruce Harreld said his institution needs $33 million in new resources annually to implement its strategic plan — which supports strategies to improve student retention and graduation rates, increase faculty research and citation, and support the state’s economic growth.

That $33 million could come from improved efficiencies, tuition increases, state appropriations, and a new public-private partnership the university is considering to outsource the operation of its utility system. Although administrators haven’t finalized any decision to move forward with the idea — and they’re still vetting potential partners — Harreld said an endowment made possible through the collaboration could yield $14 million annually.

To ensure “we maximize the use of these proceeds,” Harreld on Thursday unveiled a proposed “open and transparent grant process.” Grants of up to five years would be available, and existing work groups, steering committees, and the university’s budget review board would consider applications, Harreld said.

“Anyone on campus could apply for a grant, so long as it specifically and directly impacts the strategic plan,” he said.

