University of Northern Iowa cutting courses, faculty amid budget and enrollment woes

IOWA CITY — With University of Northern Iowa this fall anticipating its lowest enrollment since at least 1976, administrators are cutting course sections, increasing class size, and reducing the overall number of full-time and part-time faculty, according to Board of Regents documents made public Tuesday.

UNI also is trimming its financial aid budget by $1.2 million “given the flat tuition rates and expected dip in enrollment,” according to budget documents regents are expected to consider next week.

“The university faced another challenging budget year for FY 2020,” the documents report of UNI. “Enrollment for FY 2019 was lower than projected and FY 2020 enrollment is projected to decrease.”

UNI President Mark Nook last month told The Gazette his team is building a budget for 10,600 students this coming fall — which, if realized, would represent a 600-student drop from last fall and UNI’s lowest enrollment in 43 years. The last time UNI enrollment dipped below 11,000 was 1982, according to UNI’s Rod Library.

Because UNI froze tuition rates this fall — in hopes of remaining competitive with other regional universities and with lawmakers fully funding its request for an additional $4 million — the school’s tuition revenue is projected to drop $6.6 million.

“At the same time that UNI has reduced the number of sections and increased average class size, the university has also reduced the overall number of full-time and part-time faculty,” according to the board documents. “With the enrollment decline, UNI has taken a strategic approach to faculty hiring, reducing the overall number of faculty over time.”

The university indicated those reductions have occurred “largely through attrition and retirements” — although UNI on Tuesday didn’t immediately respond to The Gazette’s questions about how many positions or people have been cut, how many course sections have been eliminated, or how much class sizes are increasing.

In total, according to the budget documents, UNI’s 2020 salary and fringe benefit costs are projected to decrease $3 million.

Although Iowa State University also is projecting an enrollment dip this fall, it’s expecting an increase in tuition revenue of about $4.6 million — thanks to a nearly 4 percent rate hike for resident undergraduates and a nearly 5 percent bump for non-residents and graduate students, plus even higher increases for those in costlier programs.

University of Iowa is imposing the same nearly 4 percent increase for its resident undergraduates but lower increases for non-residents and graduate students. Although UI hasn’t reported its projected total enrollment for fall, it’s expecting a larger incoming freshman class, according to the board documents.

And still, UI gross tuition revenue is budgeted to drop $5.1 million due to the school’s elimination of a popular summer financial aid program “and other projected enrollment changes.”

By cutting the UI Summer Hawk Tuition Grant — which officials said was costing too much to continue offering — the university is decreasing its financial aid budget for next year by $6.1 million.

“(UI) is committed to identifying new ways to meet student needs and will focus efforts on substantial means of helping students graduate on time and receive the highest value education it can provide,” according to the board documents.

While Iowa State’s financial aid budget is staying relatively flat — following years with no or minimal salary increases — it’s committing more toward faculty and staff salaries.

“In total, $7 million is budgeted for increased compensation for faculty, professional and scientific staff, and post docs at ISU,” according to regent documents.

The universities in recent months and years cut costs, froze faculty pay, nixed programs, delayed construction, and dropped scholarships in response to cuts in state aid. Lawmakers have been slowly restoring that funding, upping regent appropriations for the next budget year by $12 million — although that was below the $18 million the board requested.

The board is splitting the $12 million evenly — giving $4 million to each university, an uptick that has shifted the funding scales slightly.

UNI relies the most on state aid, with appropriations funding 56 percent of its 2020 budget — up from 53 percent. UI relies on the state for 29 percent of its budget. Iowa State’s general education budget is just 26 percent state aid — with the majority coming in the form of tuition dollars.

Despite the incremental increases in state support, UI in its board report indicated it will in 2020 continue to “identify, evaluate, and possibly discontinue or close activities in which state resources are no longer sufficient to support these functions.”

UI last summer announced it was closing seven campus centers in response to state funding cuts — including the UI Labor Center, prompting massive outcry and a university reversal. After months of debate and discussion, the university negotiated a path forward for the Labor Center that decreases its reliance on university funding.

This week’s board report doesn’t specify which UI activities might be on the chopping block.

UI Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care, while also forecasting financial challenges ahead, are not associating them with fewer customers — reporting the opposite to the Board of Regents with a prediction of “continued high demand for its services.”

Inpatient admissions are expected to rise nearly 3 percent in the coming year, while outpatient activity is projected to swell 5 percent, according to the board documents. And yet, “There are ever-increasing financial pressures on the health care industry.”

“Both governmental and non-governmental payers are looking to reduce health care spend,” according to the UIHC report to the board. “In FY2020, UI Health Care faces continued pressure on reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid.”

The hospitals also flagged inflation of both salary and nonsalary expenses as outpacing the level of payer increases. Medical and surgical supply costs are estimated to rise 3 percent or more “due to price increases and changes in technology,” while pharmaceutical costs are expected to increase 2 percent, according to the boar documents.

“Additional net revenues will be required in FY2020 to meet the 3.9 percent operating margin budgeted,” according to the board report. “These additional net revenues will be achieved through new volumes and a rate increase of 6 percent.”

That increase, approved by the Board of Regents in April, became effective July 1.

