New University of Iowa engineering dean returns to Big Ten from Oregon State

IOWA CITY — Nearly a year after University of Iowa College of Engineering Dean Alec Scranton gave notice of his plans to step down in June 2020, the campus on Tuesday announced it has chosen his successor — Oregon State University Professor Harriet B. Nembhard.

Nembhard was among four finalists who visited the UI campus in late October and early November following a national search that brought in other candidates from Iowa State University, University of Illinois, and University of Washington.

Currently Eric R. Smith professor of engineering and head of the Oregon State School of Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering, Nembhard will start her stint as UI College of Engineering dean on June 29.

She’ll earn an annual salary of $350,000. Scranton’s base salary is $355,880, with his total earnings at $360,880, according to the UI Office of Transparency.

In her dean role, Nembhard will oversee a college with six departments, six centers, and more than $50 million in annual research expenditures. It boasts 2,400 students and 250 faculty and staff.

At Oregon State, where she’s been since July 2016, Nembhard has been active in strategic planning and efforts to advance the campus’ inclusivity, student success, and well-being, according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

In a statement, UI Provost Montserrat Fuentes said she’s “incredibly excited” to welcome Nembhard and start working with her.

“She has demonstrated tremendous talent as a very accomplished leader, and I am confident she will enhance our research and training and build upon the successes of the College of Engineering,” Fuentes said.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in management from Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, Calif., Nembhard got a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Arizona State University, and a master of science and doctorate in industrial and operations engineering from University of Michigan.

She served as an engineering professor at Penn State University, where she was head of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering in 2015, before joining Oregon State. And Nembhard served as site director of the Center for Health Organization Transformation, a National Science Foundation industry-university cooperative research center.

Her research is focused on improving complex systems across manufacturing and health care — and she’s been published widely in professional journals, co-authored three books, and holds a patent.

In a statement, Nembhard said she’s honored to be joining the UI College of Engineering, and on Twitter she posted a similar message Tuesday.

“I believe the North Star for the discipline of engineering is to continually seek creative solutions to elevate humanity and address the needs of our society,” Nembhard said in a statement included in the UI announcement of her hire. “The college has made tremendous strides over the decade of Dean Scranton’s service to do precisely this.

“I am looking forward to working with faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders to make the college even greater.”

She noted, in her statement, “We are at a moment where it is imperative that we accelerate our work to build an inclusive community focused on excellence and innovation in order to impact the state of Iowa, the nation, and the globe.”

The university’s college of engineering recently completed a $37 million, 65,000-square-foot addition to the Seamans Center for the Engineering Arts and Sciences.

When Scranton on Jan. 31, 2019, announced his plans to step down in 17 months he aimed to allow the provost time “to conduct a thorough and thoughtful search,” according to his announcement.

“During the next 17 months, we will work together to enhance the excellence of our college, including our research enterprise, graduate programs, undergraduate programs, and the diversity of our faculty, staff, and student body,” he said in his announcement. “We have considerable work to do, but we are building from a strong base, and have an amazing team of dedicated and talented faculty and staff.”

The UI College of Engineering is among many of its 12 experiencing turnover at the dean level. The largest UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences welcomed new dean Steve Goddard in June; the UI’s colleges of Public Health and Law and University College all welcomed new deans in June 2018; UI Carver College of Medicine Dean Brooks Jackson started in November 2017; UI College of Nursing Dean Julie Zerwic started in August 2017; and UI Henry B. Tippie College of Business Dean Sarah Gardial announced in October she’s leaving to become the next Henry B. Tippie College of Business dean at Belmont University in Nashville in March.

