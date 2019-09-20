List: School board candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot in Linn and Johnson counties

School board elections are Nov. 5, the same day as municipal elections in Iowa.

The deadline for filing school board nomination papers was 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates for eight school boards in the Corridor, as provided by school board secretaries.

Incumbents are noted with an (i). Board terms are for four years unless otherwise noted.

Cedar Rapids

(4 seats, including 2 at-large)

• At-large: Maurice Davis, Cindy Garlock, Janelle Lund, Joseph Miller, Jen Neumann

• District 1: David Tominsky

• District 4: Rafael Jacobo (i), Dexter Merschbrock

Clear Creek Amana

(4 seats)

• At-large: Matt McAreavy, Bryan Hosford, Eileen Schmidt, Penny Schnedler

• District 1: Jen Mooney

• District 3: Jeff Tackaberry

College Community

(4 at-large seats)

• At-large: Douglas Gustafson, Greg Kelsey

• District 1: Dawn Kousheh

• District 3: Randy Bauer

• District 4: Angela Ehle

Iowa City

(4 at-large seats)

• At-large: Charlie Eastham, Shawn Eyestone (i), Matthew T. Getz, Paul Roesler (i), Michael Tilley, Julie VanDyke, Lisa C. Williams, Stephanie Van Housen

Linn-Mar

(5 at-large seats: 4 with 4-year terms; 1 with 2-year term)

• 4-year term: Barry Buchholz, Bob Gabel, Brittania Morey, Sondra Nelson (i), Clark Weaver (i), Jeff Wisdo, LaSheila Yates

• 2-year term: Tim Isenberg (i)

Marion Independent

(4 at-large seats)

• At-large: Denise Allison, Jon Fitch, Carl Lantermans, David Law (i)

Mount Vernon

(4 at-large seats)

• At-large: Denise Brannaman (i), Nannette Gunn (i), Jeremy Kunz, Lance Schoff

Solon

(2 at-large seats)

• At-large: Adam Haluska (i), Lauren O’Neil, Carlos Ortega, Jen Stahle, Seth Wear, Jami Wolf

