Education

List: School board candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot in Linn and Johnson counties

A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)

School board elections are Nov. 5, the same day as municipal elections in Iowa.

The deadline for filing school board nomination papers was 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates for eight school boards in the Corridor, as provided by school board secretaries.

Incumbents are noted with an (i). Board terms are for four years unless otherwise noted.

Cedar Rapids

(4 seats, including 2 at-large)

At-large: Maurice Davis, Cindy Garlock, Janelle Lund, Joseph Miller, Jen Neumann

District 1: David Tominsky

District 4: Rafael Jacobo (i), Dexter Merschbrock

Clear Creek Amana

(4 seats)

At-large: Matt McAreavy, Bryan Hosford, Eileen Schmidt, Penny Schnedler

District 1: Jen Mooney

District 3: Jeff Tackaberry

College Community

(4 at-large seats)

At-large: Douglas Gustafson, Greg Kelsey

District 1: Dawn Kousheh

District 3: Randy Bauer

District 4: Angela Ehle

Iowa City

(4 at-large seats)

At-large: Charlie Eastham, Shawn Eyestone (i), Matthew T. Getz, Paul Roesler (i), Michael Tilley, Julie VanDyke, Lisa C. Williams, Stephanie Van Housen

Linn-Mar

(5 at-large seats: 4 with 4-year terms; 1 with 2-year term)

4-year term: Barry Buchholz, Bob Gabel, Brittania Morey, Sondra Nelson (i), Clark Weaver (i), Jeff Wisdo, LaSheila Yates

2-year term: Tim Isenberg (i)

Marion Independent

(4 at-large seats)

At-large: Denise Allison, Jon Fitch, Carl Lantermans, David Law (i)

Mount Vernon

(4 at-large seats)

At-large: Denise Brannaman (i), Nannette Gunn (i), Jeremy Kunz, Lance Schoff

Solon

(2 at-large seats)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

At-large: Adam Haluska (i), Lauren O’Neil, Carlos Ortega, Jen Stahle, Seth Wear, Jami Wolf

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Molly

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids school custodian accused in sexual abuse of teen

Iowa City Hoover demolition on Nov. 5 ballot

Student found with BB gun at Jefferson High

Regents project 3 percent to 5.3 percent tuition hike next fall

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Elizabeth Warren addresses girl's concerns about school shootings at Iowa City stop

President, re-election campaign send mixed messages on ethanol

Tipton woman found guilty in 1992 slaying

Kamala Harris up for a good fight, and Iowa will be her battlefield

Where do 10 candidates stand on LGBTQ issues?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.