June 2 primaries: less than 1 percent of Linn, Johnson County voters cast ballots in-person by 11 a.m.

Less than 1 percent of voters in both Linn County and Johnson County voted in-person by 11 a.m. Tuesday, as Iowa held its first major election since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Linn County elections officials reported 863 people, about 0.56 percent of registered voters, visited one of the county’s 19 polling sites between 7 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In Johnson County, 677 people — about 0.75 percent of registered voters — had been to a polling site.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. for the primary election. Voters will decide U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as nominees for state and county offices.

Early and absentee voting in the June 2 election have been much higher than usual. In Linn County, just over 20 percent of registered voters cast absentee ballots — making overall turnout in the county 21.3 percent as of 11 a.m.

In the pre-pandemic November elections, about 6 percent of Linn County voters and almost 2.7 percent of voters in Johnson County voted in person by 11 a.m.

