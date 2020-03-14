Education

Board of Regents recalls all University of Iowa staff and students outside of US

The dome of the Old Capitol Building on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday
The dome of the Old Capitol Building on the Pentacrest on campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Wednesday

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa faculty, staff and students currently outside of the country have been ordered by the Iowa Board of Regents to return to the United States.

The edict includes Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, according to a press release from the Board of Regents. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday canceled all non-essential travel for state agencies, including the regent universities.

Iowa’s state universities had previously been ordered to recall only those in countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a Level 3 travel notice. According to the State Department, a Level 3 travel advisory means citizens should “reconsider travel” to those countries. Now, all faculty, staff and student are being recalled.

“We recognize this decision may cause frustration and hardship, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expand worldwide,” the Board of Regents press release states. “The board is taking this action in the interest of the health and safety of everyone.”

The Board of Regents previously instituted a rolling 30-day ban on university-sponsored travel.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Updated: University of Iowa closes $1.2 billion utilities deal

5 school districts cancel events over spring break as coronavirus precaution

Marion professor teaching in Kabul sees hope in Afghanistan

State that depends on animal agriculture doesn't have enough rural veterinarians

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa cities grapple with public meetings amid pandemic

'Most diverse place in Cedar Rapids?' The library

Cedar Rapids police identify man found dead inside car near Interstate 380

QuickFind: Cedar Rapids Police Looking For Jacob Agard

Stimulus bill temporarily expands safety net for poor

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.