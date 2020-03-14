Board of Regents recalls all University of Iowa staff and students outside of US

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa faculty, staff and students currently outside of the country have been ordered by the Iowa Board of Regents to return to the United States.

The edict includes Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, according to a press release from the Board of Regents. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday canceled all non-essential travel for state agencies, including the regent universities.

Iowa’s state universities had previously been ordered to recall only those in countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a Level 3 travel notice. According to the State Department, a Level 3 travel advisory means citizens should “reconsider travel” to those countries. Now, all faculty, staff and student are being recalled.

“We recognize this decision may cause frustration and hardship, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to expand worldwide,” the Board of Regents press release states. “The board is taking this action in the interest of the health and safety of everyone.”

The Board of Regents previously instituted a rolling 30-day ban on university-sponsored travel.

