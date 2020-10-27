Anti-abortion student group gets rejection reversed at University of Northern Iowa

The University of Northern Iowa administration has upended a recent student government decision refusing an anti-abortion student group chapter status on campus.

UNI President Mark Nook’s finding that the Northern Iowa Student Government was not content-neutral in its decision-making means Students for Life of America now is a registered UNI student organization.

In Nook’s eight-page ruling that found, if left to stand, the student government’s decision would have violated the First Amendment, he wrote, “Universities exist to give students and all members of the university community an opportunity to wrestle with a vast diversity of ideas and opinions, to challenge their perception of their own identity and the beliefs and opinions of others, and to grow in their understanding of natural and social systems.”

UNI Students for Life, according to university officials, met criteria required for registration as a student organization when the student government’s student senate rejected its request Oct. 7. The group appealed that decision to the student government’s supreme court, which also denied the request, “even thought NISG’s own representatives had argued the senate’s decision was erroneous,” according to a UNI news release.

UNI Students for Life last week took their case to the president’s office, which can make final decisions in such cases, and Nook sided with the applicant.

“Neither the university nor NISG endorse any student organization’s viewpoints by approving them as student organizations,” Nook wrote in his ruling. “By denying them recognition when they intend, in good faith, to engage in lawful activities, we deny them their right to free speech and assembly guaranteed to them by the First Amendment.”

The incident bears stark resemblance to other matters involving First Amendment issues across Iowa’s college campuses, including recent rejections at some of requests to start Turning Point USA chapters, like at Coe and Cornell colleges; the University of Iowa’s controversial and litigated deregistration of its Business Leaders in Christ student group; and its subsequent call to drop similar student organizations, like InterVarsity.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

