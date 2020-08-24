University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

IOWA CITY — On the first day of a starkly-different pandemic-plagued fall semester, the University of Iowa Monday morning reported 107 students and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers reflect only those students and employees who have self-reported positive tests since Aug. 18 — as officials have told The Gazette they can’t make individuals report due to health privacy laws. They don’t include UI Hospitals and Clinics numbers.

The university will publish “weekly snapshots” of self-reported COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, and staff — with student employees being counted only in the student category.

UI officials noted, in reporting the COVID-19 tally, the university has more than 30,000 students and nearly 30,000 employees — many of whom are working or learning remotely.

Among those infected students, eight are characterized as “residence hall students in self-isolation.” The university has made space on its campus for isolation and quarantine, which is reserved for those who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

The university reported 19 residence hall students are in quarantine.

One student who came to UI from out of state last week reported an ‘awful’ isolation experience on campus — recounting little help in moving her belongings after a lengthy testing process. She reported a filthy isolation room, having a panic attack, and being told to keep her experience secret, among other things.

UI officials have since apologized and promised to do better.

Iowa State University, which began its semester last week on Aug. 17, reported finding 175 positive COVID-19 cases upon move-in to its residence halls — as it was the only one of Iowa’s three regent institutions to require pre-move-in testing.

Iowa State will be releasing another COVID-19 numbers update early this week.

The University of Northern Iowa has not said whether it will update the public on its self-reported cases.

Throughout the semester, all three of Iowa’s public universities are offering testing for students, faculty, and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Students are allowed to isolate either in space reserved in residence halls or at home.

The UI’s 111 campus-COVID-cases report comes after a weekend of maskless partying in the downtown Iowa City bars, which did not appear to be enforcing social distancing regulations inside their establishments. While masks were required to get in many of them, few patrons appeared to be wearing masks once they passed through the door — despite city and Johnson County mask mandates.

In a Monday morning video message to campus, a masked UI President Bruce Harreld said his administration decided to offer students the choice to take all their courses online or opt for some in-person instruction.

“That’s your choice,” he said. “It’s also your choice to do the right thing. If you’re going to be on campus or anywhere else in our community, wear the mask. Socially distance. Don’t get into large crowds. Avoid them as much as possible.”

Harreld did not directly address large parties and the bar scene, which ISU President Wendy Wintersteen did Friday after seeing images of ISU students gathering and partying in Ames.

“Students who engage in irresponsible behavior, including attending large gatherings or parties that violate physical distancing and face covering rules, will be subject to university discipline, and could lead to suspension,” Wintersteen said, in a letter that debuted a new and stricter social gathering policy requiring face coverings and social distancing at all on- and off-campus gatherings involving students.

The primary goal for compliance with the UI mask and distancing guidance is that it be voluntary, with only severe violations punished through the Office of Student Accountability.

But Harreld’s campus message Monday also referenced the countless hours faculty and staff spent this summer preparing for a safe return this fall — not to mention the millions spent, compounding tens of millions UI has lost to date from COVID-19.

“As you know, universities like ours have recently moved instruction online when students failed to follow their university and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in order to reduce COVID-19 transmission,” Harreld said. “To that end, each of you chose to be here, and now the choices you make as an individual will determine the outcome for everyone.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com