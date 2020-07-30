Iowa schools can request temporary all-virtual instruction if 10% of students are absent

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds released new guidance Thursday for what school districts should do when students or staff test positive for the coronavirus, if there is substantial spread in the classroom and processes for moving classrooms and buildings to online instruction.

The governor also doubled down on her proclamation earlier this month for at least a 50 percent return to in-person learning.

“We need to keep the next generation learning, growing and preparing for a bright future,” Reynolds said. “Online learning is an essential component of that, but it can’t make up the critical role our schools play in the development of social and emotional skills our children rely on.”

Reynolds cited U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that schools in communities with a less than 10 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 should reopen schools.

In an average 14-day period, Reynolds said 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Linn County, meet that definition.

The Department of Education is sending out a survey to school districts asking about their personal protective equipment needs, and the state is supplying an initial 30-days worth of equipment, Reynolds said.

“Children are not driving the pandemic and transmission from students to students and teachers has been low,” Reynolds said. “With proper resources, we can reopen safely, protecting students, teachers, staff and families.”

Reopening schools

If a school reaches 10 percent absence for students in in-person learning and the average county positivity rate for the coronavirus over a 14 day period is between 15 to 20 percent, a school district can request to close an entire school building or district for up to 14 days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Only the Department of Education and Public Health can make provide temporary authorization to move to 100 percent online or remote learning.

State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati said in the U.S. children under 18 years old make up 6 percent of reported positive cases.

“Children in Iowa are not the primary drivers of this pandemic,” Pedati said during the news conference. “Children are less likely to become infected and appear to have a less severe illness.”

Reynolds said that while students have been out of school since mid-March, positive cases of the coronavirus in day cares has been low.

“Where we’re going to have problems is from educator to educator for adults. That’s where the spread is more likely to occur,” Reynolds said.

Contact tracing in schools

If a student, teacher or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the local public health department will be notified.

Public health will conduct contact tracing, and anyone who came in close contact with the person who tested positive will be recommended to quarantine for 14 days.

The IDPH is defining close contact as anyone who has been within six feet for more than 15 minutes with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus during the infectious period.

If no symptoms develop, students can return to school 14 days from their last contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19. If there are symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and get tested.

Staff members who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person can return to work if there are staffing shortages as long as they remain asymptomatic.

» EVALUATING SICK STUDENTS: Here’s the documentation shared by the state on what schools should do if students or staff are sick

Governor holding regular news conferences

Beginning next week, Reynolds is resuming twice-a-week news conferences on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m.

» REWATCH: Watch a replay of Reynolds’ news conference on Thursday

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com