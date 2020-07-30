What should schools do if a student is sick? Here's what Iowa recommends

If a student of staff member at a school shows symptoms of COVID-19, what happens? What should schools do if there are high rates of the virus in a community? Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office shared these documents on Thursday that provide steps schools should follow.

The first document details how schools can evaluate students and staff if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The second document provides school districts strategies for what to do based on the rates of community spread of COVID-19.

What schools should do if someone is sick

'Return to Learn' models based on community spread of COVID-19