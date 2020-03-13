4 school districts cancel all school events over Spring Break in effort to prevent coronavirus spread

The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday canceled all school-sponsored events — including sports practices and club meetings — scheduled over Spring Break in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus among students and staff.

Nearby College Community, Linn-Mar and Marion Independent school districts also canceled all events scheduled during Spring Break to avoid community gatherings and to allow for thorough cleanings of their school buildings.

In the Cedar Rapids district, only day care programs will remain open. On-site day care in the Linn-Mar district will be closed.

In Iowa, 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them reside in Johnson County, and all of the diagnoses have been connected to the same Egyptian cruise.

All three of Iowa’s public universities are set to shut down, and Des Moines Public Schools said Thursday it will close its schools until March 30.

In at least six states — Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan and South Dakota — all K-12 schools are being closed because of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency.

School districts in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area are assessing how they would deal with potential closures, but none have been announced.

Many districts, including the Iowa City Community School District, have said they will announce any closures beyond Spring Break by Thursday. Iowa City Schools has recommended the cancellation of any out-of-state student trips indefinitely.

In the Solon Community School District, elementary concerts have been postponed and fitness facilities have been closed to the public until April 12. But Superintendent Davis Eidahl said there are not “any plans to cancel any school.”

Eidahl and other superintendents are working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Public Health as they weigh closure decisions.

“Students, teachers and staff should plan to return to classes on Monday, March 23,” Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said in a message to families. “However, we encourage families to review their plans now just in case a decision is made to close schools.”

