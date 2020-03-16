CORONAVIRUS

Iowa City Schools closed until April 13

As coronavirus spreads in Iowa, Cedar Rapids district to close for four weeks

The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
IOWA CITY — Schools in the Iowa City Community School District will be closed until April 13 following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that all Iowa schools close for four weeks to stymie spread of the coronavirus.

The closure will affect before- and after-school care, all athletics and extracurriculars and facility events. Before- and after- school care will remain open until March 20.

The Iowa City district is assessing how to provide meals and learning opportunities remotely, district spokeswoman Kristin Pedersen said in an email to families Monday morning.

In the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Superintendent Noreen Bush said schools will follow the governor’s recommendation and shutter buildings for four weeks.

Schools in both districts are not in-session this week for Spring Break.

In an email to families late Sunday, Bush said the district will have additional details about its closures after the governor’s Monday news conference.

“Feelings of anxiety and uncertainty are likely and understandably high at this time as you wonder what next steps shall be for our students, staff, community and for the health and safety of those in your immediate family,” Bush said in the email. “I assure you that the safety and health of our Cedar Rapids Community School District family and supporting our entire Cedar Rapids community is our greatest priority in these times.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

