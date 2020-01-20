Iowa Board of Regents, slapped with another 'prohibited practice,' continues to evade penalty

Just months after being ordered to post a notice alerting the public it had committed a prohibited practice, the Board of Regents has been found to have committed another violation — proving, the board’s accusers say, that more severe sanctions are needed to deter its bad behavior.

“The judge noted that a cease-and-desist order may not be sufficient to prevent future violations, and we are finding that to be true,” said Becky Hawbaker, a University of Northern Iowa teaching faculty member and president of her campus’ United Faculty union. An administrative law judge last month found the Board of Regents — again — committed a prohibited practice, this time by refusing to provide United Faculty with data it requested on tenure and promotion decisions, along with annual evaluation outcomes.

The union wanted the information for its wage negotiations and grievance advocacy, and Administrative Law Judge Amber DeSmet on Dec. 18 found the request reasonable, the information relevant, and she ordered the regents to hand it over.

But, Hawbaker said, “They have not turned over the information and are appealing the ruling rather than complying.”

DeSmet also ordered the board — which governs Iowa’s three public universities — to post a public notice of its prohibited practice, mirroring a similar “slap-on-the-wrist” out of the Public Employment Relations Board over the summer.

That governor-appointed board in June ordered the regents to post a “cease and desist” notice for 30 days after finding regents in 2017 bargained in bad faith with their UNI and University of Iowa unions and committed prohibited practices.

UNI’s United Faculty appealed that remedy, arguing it wasn’t harsh enough, and a District Court judge last week agreed — but said he had no better penalty at his disposal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that some intermediate remedy does not exist to impose consequences on (the Board of Regents) to prevent a similar violation in the future,” Judge Jeffrey Farrell wrote in his ruling. “A cease-and-desist order is not likely to do that.”

Farrell, though, said he can’t turn back the clock to some date in January 2017 — when the board committed the prohibited practice by refusing to bargain in good faith with its unions while a new GOP-controlled Legislature rushed through changes to state law limiting union bargaining rights.

Thus, Farrell declined to give the union what it wanted — the opportunity to bargain, retrospectively, for wages in a now-expired two-year contract.

“Two years later, there is no real way to put the parties in the same position they would have been in January 2017,” he wrote. “(The Public Employment Relations Board’s) decision not to order a restart of negotiations is based on the practicalities of not being able to truly place the parties in the same position they would have been but for the prohibited practice violation.”

But United Faculty on Friday voted to appeal that judge’s ruling and explore other legal actions — while also voicing appreciation for the judge’s commentary that the facts “scream out for something more than a cease-and-desist order.”

Hawbaker said her union was “disappointed that the judge reluctantly affirmed the slap-on-the-wrist remedy” and pointed to the new violation in urging the need for something harsher.

“Despite the 2017 gutting of Chapter 20, it still provides important protections for workers, and we will continue to fight for those rights,” she said.

The new violations date back to April 3, when United Faculty — in its advocacy of UNI faculty, wage negotiations, and potential grievances — sought, among other things, university records on faculty evaluations. The board denied that request April 16, arguing the union lost its Chapter 20 rights to the requested information, prompting United Faculty to file a complaint the next day.

In making its case, United Faculty argued the evaluation information is relevant to base wages — the one remaining mandatory bargaining topic in Chapter 20, the section of Iowa Code pertaining to public unions. The union also argued it’s relevant to the permissive topic of merit increases and to grievances, which are covered in the faculty handbook.

“The regents contend the information is not relevant to base wages, the Board of Regents is not required to supply information relevant to permissive topics of bargaining, and the Board of Regents is not required to supply information for a grievance process that does not arise from Chapter 20 negotiations,” according to Judge DeSmet, who disagreed with those arguments.

“United Faculty has shown the evaluation information requested is not plainly irrelevant to the topic of base wages,” she wrote.

Additionally, according to DeSmet, in order for the two sides to negotiate on permissive topics, “United Faculty needs access to information related to those permissive topics of bargaining.”

“As the Board of Regents has not advanced any other statute that would demonstrate this information is protected from disclosure or privileged, the regents have a duty to comply with United Faculty’s request for evaluation information.”

Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman on Monday declined to comment.

Hawbaker said the board not only has failed to comply with the judge mandate to release the information, but — to date — it’s avoided all penalties related to its prohibited practices, as it never posted the “cease and desist” orders, pending outcome of the union’s appeal.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com