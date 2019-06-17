Iowa Board of Regents reprimanded by state public employment board over bargaining practices

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Public Employment Relations Board — which is appointed by the governor, who in recent years signed legislation stripping public workers’ collective bargaining rights — has reprimanded the state’s Board of Regents for bad-faith bargaining and prohibited practices.

The public employment board last week reprimanded the Board of Regents in two cases related to its actions around the sweeping changes the governor enacted in February 2017 to Iowa’s Chapter 20 — nixing most mandatory bargaining subjects and replaced them only “base wages” as required.

Both United Faculty — the union representing University of Northern Iowa faculty members — and the University of Iowa’s Campaign to Organize Graduate Students, also known as COGS, filed complaints with the state board accusing the regents of bad-faith bargaining for refusing to move forward with contract negotiations in early 2017, when the Legislature was mulling the law changes.

“A party cannot unilaterally refuse to negotiate or unreasonably delay negotiations solely because legislation may be forthcoming that is conducive to its objectives,” according to the June 14 finding from the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board, or IPERB, in response to the COGS complaint.

That, however, is exactly what the board did and admitted to doing, according to IPERB’s findings in both the COGS and United Faculty cases.

The regents’ chief negotiator, Mike Galloway, on Jan. 31 told COGS via email that he couldn’t proceed with negotiations or make additional proposals because “my client has informed me that I cannot agree to anything until the introduction and subsequent passage of the reforms to Chapter 20.”

“The Board of Regents’ failure to actively and substantively discuss the 2017-2019 contract during this time period demonstrates a lack of commitment to the process,” according to the IPERB decision. “The anticipated legislation is not justification for the Board of Regents’ delays and refusal to engage in the collective bargaining process.”

IPERB also rejected the regents’ accusation COGS committed a violation by trying to negotiate on no-longer-mandatory contract items, but the state board conceded in both the COGS and UNI cases that righting the wrongs is “difficult.”

“The passage of time, the change in law, and the underlying facts are critical factors in fashioning a remedy,” according to the IPERB finding. “Significant time has lapsed, and the parties have been subject to the new law for some time.”

Related to the UNI complaint, IPERB found it doesn’t make sense to send the parties back to the bargaining table to engage in new negotiations on a contract that has since expired. Instead, IPERB ordered the regents to “cease and desist” from further violations and to publicly post notices of its violations for 30 days — once students and faculty have returned and begun the 2019 fall semester.

“The Iowa Public Relations Employment Board has determined that the State of Iowa (Board of Regents), a public employer, committed prohibited practices,” according to the notices, which must be posted in places customarily used for the posting of information to employees.

The regents will post the required prohibited-practices notices by Aug. 27, according to a spokesman Brock Ascher, who said potential appeals could affect the time and date. Ascher declined to comment further on the IPERB findings “as they are subject to potential appeal by either party.”

Nate Willems, who filed the IPERB complaint on behalf of the UNI union, declined to comment on whether the decision might compel a lawsuit from United Faculty but said he’s planning to “review our options and take action accordingly.”

“Certainly we have a variety of remedies we asked for that IPERB declined to include in the decision,” he said. “We are going to need to scrutinize that further.”

United Faculty has won in some of its past complaints before IPERB and lost at times, and he believes the board in this case produced an “honest and fair result.”

Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president, said she was thrilled with the IPERB decision — especially in that it reversed a prior finding from an administrative law judge in the regents’ favor.

“We were really thrilled and felt supported in a way that we have not felt supported for years,” Hawbaker said. “Especially in the two years since we lost most of our bargaining rights.”

The United Faculty complaint laid out in detail the unfolding of contract negotiations in late 2016 that halted after a single bargaining session Dec. 15, during which Galloway, the regent representative, marked “tentative agreement” next to a number of accepted proposals.

In the weeks that followed, however, Galloway failed to return phone calls and rejected proposed mediation dates on the unresolved issues. Jan. 31, Galloway told Willems, “My client has informed me that I cannot agree to anything until the introduction and subsequent passage of the reforms to Chapter 20.”

The regents, according to IPERB findings, argued the negotiations followed a traditional schedule. And any delays, according to the regents, were justified by funding uncertainties at the state.

But IPERB rejected those arguments, noting the regents rejected union offers that took state funding concerns into account. The board also rejected non-monetary proposals.

“Based on the record, the Board of Regents’ entire purpose for delaying negotiations was to take full advantage of the collective bargaining legislation adverse to United Faculty,” according to IPERB.

Although the regent reprimand can’t undo the contractual harms of the past, Hawbaker said, affirmation of what she and her colleagues clearly perceived as bad-faith bargaining is gratifying.

“Even if it turns out to be only a symbolic victory, it’s so important to call a spade a spade,” she said. “This makes it clear that you shouldn’t play games when negotiating.”

