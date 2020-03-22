Where kids can eat free while schools are closed

With schools across Iowa closed until at least April 13, thousands of children have lost access to free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches.

Starting Monday, many school districts are providing free meals to all students — regardless of their family’s income status — at select schools and other locations. Most meals will be served “grab and go” style. Anyone 18 and under is eligible to benefit from the federally funded meal program.

Amana

North Bend Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Amana Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids

Arthur Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grant Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grant Wood Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taylor Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wright Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson STEAM Academy (Johnson Elementary), 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bowman Woods Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Valley View Apartments, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parking lot at 20 Miller Ave. SW, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gateway Gardens apartments, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prairie Hill Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hoover Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coralville

Northwest Junior High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Western Hills Mobile Home Court, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Little Clippers Daycare, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Intersection of Coral Court and Jones Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ely

Ely City Park, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Iowa City

City High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Central Junior High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Twain Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wood Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Breckenridge Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cole/Thatcher Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakeridge Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regency Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hills

Hills Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiawatha

Nixon Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marion

Longfellow Elementary, 10 a.m. to noon

Starry Elementary, 10 a.m. to noon

Francis Marion Intermediate, 10 a.m. to noon

Vernon Middle School School, 6:30 to 8 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon

Linn Grove Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Novak Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wilkins Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oak Ridge Middle School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Linn-Mar High School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chapel Ridge Apartments, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marion Village Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Liberty

Intersection of Eight Point and North Jones Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tiffin

Casey’s, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clear Creek Mobile Home Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oxford

Parkview Mobile Home Court, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clear Creek Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Robins

Westfield Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

