Where kids can eat free while schools are closed

With schools across Iowa closed until at least April 13, thousands of children have lost access to free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches.
Starting Monday, many school districts are providing free meals to all students — regardless of their family’s income status — at select schools and other locations. Most meals will be served “grab and go” style. Anyone 18 and under is eligible to benefit from the federally funded meal program.
Amana
North Bend Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Amana Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids
Arthur Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grant Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grant Wood Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Taylor Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wright Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Johnson STEAM Academy (Johnson Elementary), 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowman Woods Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Valley View Apartments, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parking lot at 20 Miller Ave. SW, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gateway Gardens apartments, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prairie Hill Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grant Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hoover Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coralville
Northwest Junior High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Western Hills Mobile Home Court, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Little Clippers Daycare, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Intersection of Coral Court and Jones Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ely
Ely City Park, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Iowa City
City High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
North Central Junior High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Twain Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
West High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wood Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Breckenridge Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cole/Thatcher Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lakeridge Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regency Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hills
Hills Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hiawatha
Nixon Elementary, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marion
Longfellow Elementary, 10 a.m. to noon
Starry Elementary, 10 a.m. to noon
Francis Marion Intermediate, 10 a.m. to noon
Vernon Middle School School, 6:30 to 8 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon
Linn Grove Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Novak Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wilkins Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oak Ridge Middle School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Linn-Mar High School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Chapel Ridge Apartments, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Marion Village Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
North Liberty
Intersection of Eight Point and North Jones Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tiffin
Casey’s, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Clear Creek Mobile Home Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oxford
Parkview Mobile Home Court, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Clear Creek Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Robins
Westfield Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
