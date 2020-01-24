Firms finds discrimination, fear of retaliation in final employment review of University of Iowa

In sharing concerns with a Des Moines law firm hired two years ago to review the University of Iowa’s employment practices, faculty and staff reported workplace discrimination, hiring bias, and fear of retaliation for reporting.

“Many employees stated they feared retaliation if they complained about unfair treatment,” according to the final report from Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., made public Friday. “Employees expressed that they did not trust the university, their supervisors, or (human resources) to protect them from retaliation.”

A total of 18,720 UI employees were invited via email in August and September to contact the law firm if they had concerns about inequitable treatment. The appeal was part of a pared-back employment practices review that UI President Bruce Harreld announced two years ago after the institution paid $6.5 million to settle two high-profile sexual harassment and discrimination cases.

The review started with a sweeping evaluation of the UI Department of Athletics, target of the settled lawsuit, and was supposed to continue in the same fashion with the UI academic and operational units, as well as UI Health Care. But as its focus shifted, the university in August scaled back the assessment’s scope so it could redirect resources toward “developing a new training model for supervisors” – which the campus also announced Friday and launched this month.

That model – requiring about 3,000 UI supervisors to complete “specially designed training” by the end of 2020 – was crafted to be “flexible in delivery,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

The training’s overview presentation and three courses each take about 1.5 hours to complete, and supervisors can take the training online and in person with a live facilitator. Although supervisors must complete the overview presentation, they “have the option to test out of the courses,” according to UI communications.

In a statement, Chief Human Resources Officer and Associate Vice President Cheryl Reardon said UI “committed significant time and resources to determine how best to improve our workplace culture, and my hope is that the resulting changes make a real difference for faculty and staff.”

Of the 18,720 employees invited to share “information, insights, or concerns” about equitable treatment, 102 responded and were interviewed – which the report characterized as “a small number considering the 18,720 employees who received the email.”

“Of the 102 employees we interviewed, only 57 stated concerns of inequitable treatment based on protected class,” the report notes.

The email Reardon sent inviting participation made clear respondents would be required to provide their name, number, and employment unit at the university.

“Anonymous reports will not be accepted for purposes of this review,” according to Reardon’s message, which said the final report wouldn’t disclose identifying information.

Later in the report, in outlining employee concerns, the review acknowledged “fear of retaliation may have prevented some women from participating in this review and may prevent others from requesting disability accommodations or complaining of unfair employment practices.”

“The individuals who called to discuss their concerns are a very small sample of employees,” according to the final report. “But the frequency of comments regarding retaliation is notable because fear of retaliation prevents reporting, and the university cannot address unfair treatment unless it is reported.”

The report organized concerns and recommendations into several categories, including recruiting and hiring; compensation and performance evaluations; and equitable treatment.

Equity

Fewer than 30 administrative employees reported concerns of unfair treatment based on protected class, and although some of those who did said the workplace is not inclusive or respectful of racial minorities, most aired concerns involving age discrimination.

“Several employees were concerned that older employees with more experience have been treated differently when it comes to reorganizations, furloughs, time off from work, and work assignments,” according to the report.

Some said older employees are moved to less desirable assignments or hours “to force them to retire,” according to the report, which also flagged concerns over sex-based treatment, “including that men in leadership roles are given more respectful treatment and are challenged less often than women in leadership roles.”

One woman, according to the report, felt “isolated and labeled after being told by another employee that her race and gender would make it difficult for her at the university.”

Multiple employees said they believed their health condition or disability incited more severe discipline for tardiness or absence.

“Employees also reported that mental illness is not recognized as a legitimate need for leave and accommodation on the same basis as physical illness,” according to the report. “Reports from employees indicated supervisors complained about the cost and increased workload caused by employees who took medical leave from work.”

Among faculty, complaints emerged in almost every academic unit of favoritism and poor treatment from supervisors, superiors, and colleagues. Instructors and lecturers said faculty are “disrespectful,” and staff complained of “bullying.”

Older employees suggested reorganizations had been designed to eliminate their jobs and force them to quit.

Faculty and human resources leaders across the academic units reported effective processes and procedures for responding to employee complaints, adding the UI anti-retaliation policy is successful in preventing retaliation.

“Employees were less convinced than (human resources) and faculty leadership that the university’s anti-retaliation policy is effective,” according to the report.

Some employees said they had followed UI procedures in reporting complaints and concerns “and experienced retaliation in response.”

“Most of the alleged retaliation was subtle, such as a less favorable performance review, denial of a committee appointment, or bullying behavior,” according to the report.

Thus, while the review acknowledged UI has policies prohibiting retaliation against employees who complain of inequitable treatment, it found “opportunity to fortify this message.”

“We understand the university is implementing supervisor training that will include information to assist supervisors to recognize and prevent retaliation,” according to the report.

Hiring

Some employees who participated in the review expressed concerns about the university’s use of waivers from the formal external search process outlined in UI policy. Even if a chosen internal candidate has skills and qualifications, “They still questioned the decision to exclude external candidates or even other current university employees.”

“When a position is not open to external candidates or any internal candidate, the university may lose an opportunity to promote or hire an individual in a protected class,” according to the report, which highlighted other ways UI has avoided external searches – in addition to waivers.

The university has assigned employees additional responsibilities, characterized as “career advancement”; it’s moved a position and labeled it “career shift”; and it has upgraded employees through promotion.

“Some units may be employing these methods instead of opening positions to external applicants,” according to the report. “There may be good reasons for doing this, but employees questioned how the university justified exceptions for some and not for others, and some employees suspected that positions were awarded based on personal preferences and connections.”

In acknowledging valid reasons for search waivers, the review firm advised UI to re-examine search waiver criteria and processes “to maximize the potential for all qualified internal and external candidates to be considered when positions are available.”

‘Resulted in changes’

Fewer than 10 employees reported concerns about compensation, but those who did complained of making less money than coworkers with fewer responsibilities, less experience, or less education.

UI leadership noted the challenges of having limited resources and competing demands to offer attractive salaries in recruiting new employees and appropriate raises for existing employees.

Among the review firm’s suggestions for the university was to establish clarity around new employee salary-setting.

, in general, the firm found the university “has improved consistently in its handling of family and medical leave, recruiting, and disability accommodation, and the university leadership is making efforts to recruit diverse employees.”

Reardon, in a statement, said UI will “take a close look at the recommendations made by Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. in order to ensure we create the most inclusive and productive work environment possible.”

“Conducting a thorough and deliberative review of our employment practices has already resulted in changes at the UI,” she said.

