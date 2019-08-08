University of Iowa to pare back employment review launched after $6.5 million Meyer, Griesbaum settlement

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa is “paring back” the scope of an employment practices review, which UI President Bruce Harreld announced more than two years ago in the wake of a high-profile legal spat that cost the school $6.5 million.

After hiring a Des Moines law firm in 2017 to first review its employment policies and then assess practices in its athletics department — which a jury found discriminated against an employee — the university again has extended its contract with Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. to begin the next stage of its “modified” employment practices review.

But UI is “paring back the scope of the review” — which was expected to start with athletics and then move to academic and operational units, as well as UI Health Care — “to focus on the more immediate need of strengthening supervisor training,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.

“The review will continue, but we are redirecting some of our resources to developing a proactive training model,” Cheryl Reardon, chief human resources officer and associate vice president, said in a statement.

“This decision reflects the findings of the employment practices review thus far and the input we’ve received through the Working@Iowa and recent campus climate surveys,” she said.

When asked for details of the review’s modifications, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck told The Gazette the scope has shifted “in terms of tasks but not units reviewed.”

The contract extension — the third since UI hired Fredrikson & Byron for the job — does not expand the contract cost, which started at $95,000 and added $92,000 with its first extension in May 2018. The university continues, though, to pay the firm for expenses to cover things like travel and lodging.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

To date, Beck said, UI has spent $179,868, which is about $42,839 more than its $137,029 tally in January, when the university’s last contract extension with Fredrikson & Byron expired.

“Between each phase, the university has taken time to assess next steps,” Beck told The Gazette in response to a question about what has happened with the review since the university in January reported that Fredrikson & Byron had uncovered no “inequitable treatment of applicants or employees on the basis of protected class” within UI athletics.

Per the revised model, the forthcoming employment review of UI Health Care and the campus’ academic and operational units will include four steps: evaluating UI surveys and assessments and identifying areas of concern; reviewing employee concerns regarding equitable treatment practices; interviewing human resources leads regarding concerns and unit practices; and preparing a report with analyses and recommendations.

As the firm reviews individual campus units, employees will be invited to contact the project leader — Emily Pontius, with Fredrikson & Byron — to report concerns with UI practices, according to officials.

As for the immediate training need redirecting the review’s focus, UI this fall is designing campuswide supervisor training “to ensure university policies are implemented more consistently and equitably.” The goal, according to UI Strategic Communication, is to get the campus’ about 3,500 faculty and staff supervisors the new training within a year.

The training, according to Associate Vice President Reardon, will focus on creating an equitable and inclusive culture; engaging employees to maximize performance; deploying best practices through management and coaching; and ensuring consistent practices in things like hiring, onboarding, compensation, and documentation.

“Our university policies are strong, but building better leadership skills and supervisor competency is critical to ensuring we remain an inclusive and desirable place to work,” Reardon said in a statement, noting the training “will be a significant change for our campus.”

The proposed training will offer high-quality curriculum both online and in person.

“HR will recognize a supervisor’s previous training that pertains to the focus areas,” according to UI Strategic Communications.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. Cedar Rapids Farmers Market Market After Dark is one of Downtown Cedar Rapids' largest, free, open-air events. Featuring a variety of vendors mixed with lively stage and street entertainment and creative placemaking displays, this event brings a unique atmosphere to our downtown area. On average, this event brings more than 40,000 people downtown for food, beer, wine, art, entertainment and more! Learn More The Gazette Heroes Nomination Know an everyday hero that enriches our community? Nominate them today!

When asked whether that means some supervisors could avoid re-upping their training, Beck said, “Some prior training may count.”

“Many supervisors take voluntary supervising courses already offered by the university,” she said. “But some of the training will be brand new.”

Faculty Senate and Staff Council representatives, along with other “campus experts,” will help develop the training modules — along with the College of Education.

The university launched the employment policies and practices review after a Polk County jury awarded $1.43 million to former UI Associate Athletics Director Jane Meyer, who accused the institution of discriminating against her based on her gender and sexual orientation. Meyer’s longtime partner Tracey Griesbaum, former UI head field hockey coach, also sued on similar grounds and — after Meyer’s jury award — the university settled with both women for a total $6.5 million.

In the months since, the university has been sued for age discrimination — among other things — within its Department of Public Safety administrative ranks. Those cases are still ongoing.

• Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com