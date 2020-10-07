Coe, Mount Mercy, University of Iowa in pursuit of new presidents

Coe College President David McInally will continue his transition toward retirement in June by shifting into a chancellor role Jan. 1, when Vice President for Advancement David Hayes will step in as interim president.

McInally, who became Coe’s 15 president July 1, 2013, announced in February plans to retire after the 2020-21 academic year. Coe’s Board of Trustees at the time said it would “move quickly” on a search for his replacement – hiring a consultant, appointing a committee, and crafting a plan for the leadership transition. But they halted the process in July, given pandemic-related complexities.

“After much discussion and consideration of the nationwide COVID-19 impact and Coe’s response and contingency plans for the fall term, the reasons to pause our search have increased substantially,” according to a July 15 update from search committee chair and Coe Trustee Ken Golder.

“We considered the potential quality of candidates in the pool and their hesitation from leaving their current institution and, of course, the unpredictability of Coe’s condition as we get to this fall,” he wrote, noting finalists would have been scheduled to visit campus just after Coe’s fall reopening, “when we are unsure of our ability to hold large group meetings.”

“We feel that it would be short-changing the candidates, the campus and the selection process itself with COVID-19-related limitations on our effectiveness as a committee,” Golder wrote.

Coe’s national search process will resume “as soon as it is safe for candidates to travel to campus,” Coe spokeswoman Natalie Milke told The Gazette.

Other searches

Meanwhile, the University of Iowa this week launched its national search to replace President Bruce Harreld, who announced his plans to retire last week – three years before his contract expires in 2023. Harreld has said he’ll stay on until a new president begins – negating the need for an interim – and even longer, if necessary, to help ease the succession.

And Cedar Rapids’ Mount Mercy University too is looking for a new president, meaning three major colleges or universities in the corridor are hunting for a new top administrator amid widespread unrest across higher education as institutions face unprecedented pandemic conditions.

Mount Mercy’s short-lived President Robert Beatty resigned abruptly after just two months on the job – and as the campus was facing the same COVID-19 woes as others across the country in addition to widespread cleanup following the August derecho.

A Cedar Rapids-native, Beatty assumed his first presidency at Mount Mercy.

But he’d jumped around from university to university for years – serving as a dean at Whitworth University from 2010 to 2012; dean of the College of Business at Rowan University from 2012 to 2014; business dean at Florida Gulf Coast University from 2014 to 2019; and business dean for University of Texas at Tyler from 2019 to 2020, until coming to Mount Mercy for just the two-month stint.

He earned master and doctorate degrees from Mississippi State University, a master’s degree from Creighton University; a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University, and spent some time on faculty at Northern Illinois University, according to public records.

In announcing his resignation, Mount Mercy in September appointed its Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Laurent as interim president. Although a spokeswoman told The Gazette that Laurent remains interim president, the college’s website has him listed as “president.”

“He was named president in September 2020,” according to Mount Mercy’s Office of the President website.

“The Board of Trustees is determining plans for Mount Mercy’s future leadership team,” spokeswoman Jamie Jones told The Gazette, when asked about the discrepancy.

Coe search

With all three campuses taking different tacks to finding a next president, Coe – although on pause – has reported completing “great prep work thus far,” with listening sessions, a clear agenda, and “compelling search profile.”

“That part of the process will be ready to go whenever we determine that conditions will allow an effective restart for ads and interviews,” according to Trustee Golder’s July message.

Its Interim President Hayes, unveiled Wednesday, is a Coe alum – having graduated magna cum laude in 1993. He earned a law degree from UI and launched into a professional career before returning to Coe in in 2001. He worked as a full-time professor, director of gift planning, legal advisor to the president, and he directed Coe’s pre-law and environmental studies program – among other things – before transitioning to vice president in 2014.

Hayes in a statement said he’s “honored to continue serving my alma mater alongside my faculty and staff peers.”

“Together with Dave McInally, I am eager to build on the momentum Coe has experienced during his tenure,” Hayes said.

Coe had seen enrollment growth for years, although it dipped slightly this fall – as it did across many campuses nationally offering new hybrid learning experiences in response to COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids private liberal arts college this fall reported 1,356 full-time students, down from 1,391 full-time students last fall – and 1,431 total students.

Where it reported an incoming class of about 440 last fall, 445 new students in 2018-19, and 446 new students in 2017, Coe reported a 423-strong incoming class this fall – including transfer students, first-year students, and international students.

Its freshman class has 392 students, according to a spokeswoman.

