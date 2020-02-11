Coe College President David McInally to retire next year

Eight years after taking the reins of the private Coe College in Cedar Rapids, President David McInally has announced he plans to retire after the 2020-2021 academic year.

As 15th president of Coe — taking office on July 1, 2013 — McInally over the years worked to increase enrollment, improve student success, upgrade facilities, and elevate the college’s visibility and connections, according to a news release announcing his departure.

He introduced the “Make Your Move Campaign” in fall 2015 — initiating the largest building projects in Coe history — and also helped create Coe’s current five-year strategic plan.

In an email, McInally told The Gazette he and his wife Janice plan to spend their retirement in Iowa — although they haven’t nailed down specifics.

“This has become our home, and we plan to be Iowans for good,” he said.

In a statement that went out to the Coe community, McInally called serving as the school’s president “the greatest privilege of my professional life.”

“My wife, Janice, and I love Coe with all of our hearts and will miss being part of the daily life of our campus,” he said. “Coe is strong and growing, and we are in an excellent position to recruit our next president.”

The Coe board of trustees will “move quickly” to identify a search consultant, appoint a search committee, and start working with the campus on a “leadership transition.” McInally said his primary role in the search will be to help recruit a strong pool of candidates.

“I’m a huge cheerleader for Coe and for living in Eastern Iowa, so I will focus on helping potential presidents understand what an incredible opportunity this is,” he said. “A representative search committee led by the board of trustees will make the actual selection.”

Board Chair Ken Golder in a statement said they would have liked for McInally to stay longer but, “We are grateful for the years we had and appreciate Dave and Janice’s service to Coe.”

McInally’s tenure saw the seven largest incoming classes and full-time enrollments in Coe history, improved retention rates, trimmed endowment spending, and infrastructure enhancements, according to a Coe release.

Regarding facilities, Coe has seen more than $40 million in campus renovations on McInally’s watch and embarked on a variety of sustainability initiatives like energy reduction, renewable energy generation, water management, organic landscaping, a green roof on Gage Memorial Union, solar panels on Clark Racquet Center, and rain gardens across campus.

Coe’s “Make Your Move Campaign” both enhanced academic space and “put Coe on the map with one of the best athletic and wrestling facilities in the region.” Capitalizing on the upgrades, the campus in the fall announced expanded athletic opportunities — like a clay target team, women’s bowling, triathlon, and archery, along with men’s bowling and triathlon.

The 2015 strategic plan he championed introduced the campus’ Learning Commons and paved the way for the its “C3: Creativity, Careers, and Community center,” connecting current students with alumni, business partners, internships, and job prospects.

McInally also backed the 2016 dedication of Coe’s James Randall Intercultural Center, Reflection Room, and LGTBQIA+ Resource Center. And Golder in a statement said his presidential leadership “generated significant improvements across all areas, and thankfully, he will be leaving us with great positive momentum as we start the search for Coe’s next president.”

McInally’s biography:

A first-generation college student and National Merit Award winner, McInally earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Arts degree in English language and literature from the University of Akron. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh in administrative and policy studies.

Before Coe, McInally served as assistant dean of students, dean of students, secretary of the college and vice president for finance and planning at Allegheny College, beginning in 1986.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in Cedar Rapids, both McInally and his wife have given time and energy to community organizations and professional associations, and they’re both active members at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids, where Janice also serves on the session.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com