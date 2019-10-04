Education

Climate strike with activist Greta Thunberg draws thousands in Iowa City

Student protesters call on University of Iowa to declare climate crisis

A crowd fills the intersection of Dubuque Street and Iowa Avenue while waiting to rally with Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rallies in downtown Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The student-led movement has resulted in the Iowa City school board and the City of Iowa City each passing a climate resolution. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
A crowd fills the intersection of Dubuque Street and Iowa Avenue while waiting to rally with Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rallies in downtown Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The student-led movement has resulted in the Iowa City school board and the City of Iowa City each passing a climate resolution. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — For eleven minutes Friday, thousands of people sat or stood in silence during a climate strike rally with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg in downtown Iowa City.

Those eleven minutes represented the eleven years Earth has left to take action before climate change causes irreversible damage, speakers told the crowd. Those who had room to do so sat, many with heads bowed. There were too many people in the crowd for many to have room to sit. Iowa City Police estimated the crowd size to be around 3,000 people.

“Wow,” Thunberg said as she took the stage to chants of her name. “There are just so many people. I didn’t think anyone expected so many people … This is the real hope. So many people gathering here on a weekday on such short notice — this is real hope to me.”

Thunberg, 16, traveled to Iowa City in a Tesla, part of a tour of North America she has been on since traveling on a solar powered yacht across the Atlantic to address the United Nations climate summit, where she spoke Sept. 23.

She joined Iowa City students who have been striking for action on climate change since March. The local climate strike was started by a handful of students including Massimo Paciotti-Biggers, 14, who is now a freshman at Iowa City High.

He spoke to the crowd at the event Friday and said he was inspired to take action after seeing Thunberg’s own climate strike. When she started, she was often protesting alone.

“People dismissed us, laughed at us, but even though our numbers were small, I knew we were never alone,” Paciotti-Biggers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The student’s efforts led to the Iowa City School District passing a climate action resolution over the summer and to the City of Iowa City declaring a climate crisis on Aug. 7. Now, the students want the University of Iowa to get involved.

They are calling on the UI to join the City of Iowa City’s climate action plan, to declare a climate crisis as a campus and to commit to ending fossil fuel use, including burning natural gas and coal.

“The University of Iowa could be a beacon of light for our community, instead of having a climate plan written in 2008,” City High senior Esti Brady said.

She and freshman Alex Howe led the crowd in chants of “End coal now,” and “President Harreld, no more excuses,” referring to UI President Bruce Harreld.

In response to a request for comment, University of Iowa spokeswoman Anne Bassett sent a statement via email: “The University of Iowa has pledged to be coal-free by 2025.”

Bassett did not respond to questions about where in the process of eliminating coal the UI currently is or to a response for comment on the striker’s other demands.

Thunberg told the crowd it is up to them — to young people — to lead the change.

“We teenagers and children shouldn’t have to take the responsibility, but right now world leaders are acting like children, and someone needs to be the adult in the room,” Thunberg told the crowd.

Iowa City High junior Shoshie Hemley, 16, spoke at the protest and helped organize the event. She told The Gazette she agrees with that statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
HER Magazine Luncheon Series Women in Business
HER Women in Business Luncheon Series

Join us in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Fall HER Women in Business Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Courtney Smock

Get your ticket now
Iowa Ideas Conference

Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view.

Read More
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

“Every social movement, every systemic change has always come from young people — the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement. Every single movement has come from teenagers and youth,” she said. “We are the ones who will be making the change.”

Dawson Davenport, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, also addressed the crowd.

“I’m here to share a message I was raised with. We need to give back what we take and only take what we need,” he said. “We all need to unite. We all need each other in this fight for a livable planet … Many rivers lead to one sea.”

Thunberg’s calls for change have at times been met with derision and even threats of violence from online commenters. The Waterloo Community School District placed a science teacher on administrative leave after he made a threatening comment on Facebook. A Facebook comment that appeared to be written by Waterloo’s West High teacher Matt Baish read, “Dont have my sniper rifle” under a question about who was going to attend the Friday protest.

Hemley told The Gazette she tries not to let negative comments get to her.

“I just know, in the end, history will be saying our names, not theirs. History will be laughing at them,” she said. “Those people are the minority. They need to get with the times, they need to realize change happens.”

Thunberg called on people to join the next global climate strike on Nov. 29, as well as to support the students striking each Friday. Elected leaders must understand that if they don’t act, they will continue to see action from protesters, she said.

“We have reached a tipping point where enough people have had enough, and together, we are unstoppable,” she said. “The world is waking up, and we are the change, and the change is coming, whether they like it or not.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Conservative group founder Charlie Kirk coming to University of Iowa

University of Iowa tells faculty not to promote Greta Thunberg visit via UI social media

Former Marion AD Corby Laube loses license to coach, teach in Iowa

McKinley Matters: From its old haunts, school turns to the future

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hy-Vee data breach: List of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City area gas stations, restaurants affected

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for illegally having guns

Iowa biofuel industry applauds Trump for renewable fuel deal

Take action to support refugees in Iowa

Iowa teacher on leave after 'sniper' post about climate activist Greta Thunberg

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.