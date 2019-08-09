Education

Cedar Rapids Schools looks to keep interim superintendent for an extra year

Board to consider extending Noreen Bush's contract to 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school board will decide Monday whether to extend interim Superintendent Noreen Bush’s contract by a year.

The proposal comes after three school board incumbents declined to run for reelection in November. The seven-member board oversees the hiring of the district’s superintendent.

According to a Thursday news release from the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Bush’s contract extension would be to June 2021 and would allow new school board members more time to conduct a superintendent hiring process.

The election could result in a board “with at least four members who have not participated in a superintendent hiring process,” according to the news release.

Two of the departing incumbents — John Laverty and Mary Meisterling — have served on the board for more than a decade and hired several superintendents.

Superintendent Brad Buck resigned from the Cedar Rapids district for a position with Waukee Community School District this spring.

In his absence, Bush — Buck’s associate superintendent and deputy superintendent — was selected as interim superintendent.

A search for Buck’s successor was expected to begin this school year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

But with the first board meeting for new members not scheduled until December, “we didn’t want the new board members to walk into the middle of a hasty superintendent’s search or be charged with tackling a new search immediately in January,” Board President Nancy Humbles said in the district release.

This year’s elections will be the first to combine city and school contests in Iowa. The change pushed school elections back from September to Nov. 5.

Bush, in the release, said she was honored to be asked to remain in the interim position for two years.

In a May interview with The Gazette, Bush did not rule out an interest in the permanent position.

“Wherever the heart pulls,” she said in May, “I would be honored to serve.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

ISU student suicide trial: Student therapist says she tried to ensure 21-year-old wouldn't harm himself

Shattered glass bottle takes $21K event from University of Iowa

University of Iowa to pare back employment review launched after $6.5 million Meyer, Griesbaum settlement

Iowa State requiring intervention as admission condition for low-scoring students

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeyes' kid captain from Mount Vernon represents 'a miracle to our family'

I am an angry woman: Meet The Gazette's new columnist, Lyz Lenz

Why are Cedar Rapids and Des Moines on the cover of Time? Shootings

'This is epic': Major League Baseball is coming to the Field of Dreams

From pulled pork to politics, Iowa State Fair is all things Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.