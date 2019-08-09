Cedar Rapids Schools looks to keep interim superintendent for an extra year

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids school board will decide Monday whether to extend interim Superintendent Noreen Bush’s contract by a year.

The proposal comes after three school board incumbents declined to run for reelection in November. The seven-member board oversees the hiring of the district’s superintendent.

According to a Thursday news release from the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Bush’s contract extension would be to June 2021 and would allow new school board members more time to conduct a superintendent hiring process.

The election could result in a board “with at least four members who have not participated in a superintendent hiring process,” according to the news release.

Two of the departing incumbents — John Laverty and Mary Meisterling — have served on the board for more than a decade and hired several superintendents.

Superintendent Brad Buck resigned from the Cedar Rapids district for a position with Waukee Community School District this spring.

In his absence, Bush — Buck’s associate superintendent and deputy superintendent — was selected as interim superintendent.

A search for Buck’s successor was expected to begin this school year.

But with the first board meeting for new members not scheduled until December, “we didn’t want the new board members to walk into the middle of a hasty superintendent’s search or be charged with tackling a new search immediately in January,” Board President Nancy Humbles said in the district release.

This year’s elections will be the first to combine city and school contests in Iowa. The change pushed school elections back from September to Nov. 5.

Bush, in the release, said she was honored to be asked to remain in the interim position for two years.

In a May interview with The Gazette, Bush did not rule out an interest in the permanent position.

“Wherever the heart pulls,” she said in May, “I would be honored to serve.”

