Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what you need to know

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced its final return to learn plan Friday, which includes options of in-person learning for elementary and middle school students, a hybrid of in-person and online learning for high school students, or an online-only option available to all students.

Cedar Rapids families have until Aug. 5, to decide whether to enroll their children in virtual or in-school learning. The first day of classes is Aug. 24.

To select a return to learn plan for your child, visit cr.k12.ia.us.

Not much has changed from earlier versions of the Cedar Rapids return to learn plan, which requires students and staff to wear face mask or shields provided by the district.

In a message from Superintendent Noreen Bush, she said the plan is based on safety, options and flexibility for students and staff. “I understand our district’s final plan may not make everyone happy. Options, perspectives and voiced concerns are inevitable within our community ... we have developed quality options and allow our families to decide what is best for them,” Bush said.

While return to learn options differ slightly for elementary, middle and high school students, in all classrooms the student to teacher ratio will be approximately 20 to 1.

English Language Learners and students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) at any level will receive the support they need. Paraeducators will be responsible for a range of support services in the building to maintain health and safety guidelines

Elementary schools

All prekindergarten to fifth grade students can return to in-person instruction and will be assigned a homeroom teacher.

The students and teacher will remain within the same cohort to minimize physical contact between other students.

Arrival and dismissal times also will be designed to minimize contact between students.

Middle schools

All sixth through eighth grade students returning to in-person instruction will be assigned an advisory teacher.

Each advisory group will remain the same throughout the year to limit contact between students.

Advisory teachers will supervise student learning, which will be created by subject teachers and delivered virtually or in-person.

High schools

High school students will return to learn in a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction.

Students will attend class in the building for two to three days a week and attend online instruction two to three days a week.

They will be split up into an “A” and “B” day cohort based on the first letter of their last name to reduce the number of students in the building each day.

Classes will be in a block schedule where they will have up to four longer class periods a day.

Teachers will teach six periods over two days, teaching three block periods a day and have a prep period every day.

All students at Polk will attend class in-person in a single classroom because of smaller enrollment.

District remote learning

Cedar Rapids Community School District remote learning is available to all students. Online learning is required for families who choose this option, and attendance will be taken.

The online learning option is more structured than the continuous learning model this past spring, according to the return to learn plan.

Parents and guardians, students and teachers will have regular two-way communication. Teachers will facilitate family check-ins with students and parents at least once a month.

Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy

The Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy is an online middle and high school offered to Cedar Rapids students that is separate from the district remote learning option.

While remote learning will be taught by Cedar Rapids teachers using the Cedar Rapids curriculum, the virtual academy is a self-paced curriculum developed by a state-approved coursework provider, Edgenuity. Students will be assigned a Cedar Rapids teacher for each subject they are taking.

Health and safety protocols

Students and staff are expected to take their temperature before coming to school, and will not be allowed to attend school or work if their temperature is 100.4 or above.

Those exposed to a person with a positive coronavirus test are to self-isolate for 14 days.

Only essential visitors and volunteers will be allowed in the building.

Buses

Students are required to wear a mask while riding the school bus and use provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the bus.

Students will be asked to sit according to a seating chart, loading the bus from back to front and unloading front to back.

Buses will be disinfected after each route.

In the lunchroom

Students will be served breakfast and lunch in their cohorts, and arrival and dismissal time will be designed to minimize contact between students.

Robust cleaning

A custodial staff will disinfect student and staff furniture, counters and other high touch areas each night.

During the day, a custodial staff will routinely clean high touch areas such as doorknobs and handrails.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms without sicks and in common spaces such as the cafeteria.

Unnecessary furniture such as bean bag chairs, upholstered furniture and stuffed toys will be removed from classrooms.

